Congressman Charles Rangel Laid To Rest In New York Rangel was remembered by former President Bill Clinton, New York Mayor Kathy Hochul, and others.







Funeral services for Charles Rangel were held at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan on June 14. Rangel died at 94 years old.

The New York Representative was remembered for his fierce advocacy of New York, cool temperament, and mental strength.

Close friend Rev. Herbert Daughtry spoke of Rangel’s rarity of character, and how he “was able to combine what Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. used to call a tough mind and a gentle heart, and he achieved that combination as so few of us are able to do.”

Former President Bill Clinton also gave remarks. Clinton relayed Rangel’s ability to trouble himself with world issues while remaining focused on serving his American constituents.

“Charlie Rangel, who cared about people halfway around the world and never once took his eye off Harlem. That is the trick of all public service in a democracy,” Clinton said.

Echoing the words Daughtry, Clinton too remembered the 94-year-old’s no-nonsense yet happy disposition.

“Charlie Rangel stood by every single solitary person he ever tried to help,” Clinton said, adding, “I ask all of you never to forget the smile on his face, the spring in his step, and the steel in his spine. And fight on for the world he loved and the country he believed in.”

Though reportedly a private memorial was held, Americans were given an opportunity to pay respects., CBS reports. The decorated War Veteran laid in state at the New York City council June 12 and had a separate public viewing at Saint Aloysius.

Decades Of Service

Rangel served in office for almost 50 years. In 1970, he won his bid for Congress defeating Adam Clayton Powell Jr.

During his time in office, Rangel broke barriers. He is one of the founding members of the Congressional Black Caucus. Furthermore, he served as the dean of the New York Congressional delegation and was the first Black person to chair the Ways and Means Committee.

Remembered for being the “Lion of Lenox Avenue,” Rangel’s political career was not without blemish. In 2010, he was convicted of violating House rules by the House Ethics Committee. Still, he would go on to serve in Congress until his retirement in 2017.

Charles Rangel passed away May 26 at 9. He is survived by his son, Steven Rangel; daughter Alicia Rangel Haughton; and three grandsons, Howard R. Haughton, Joshua R. Haughton, and Charles R. Haughton.

