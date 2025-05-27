Politics by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Former U.S. Congressman Charles B. Rangel Dies At 94 Rangel supported the upliftment of Harlem throughout his career while still promoting international causes.







Former U.S. Representative and global leader Charles B. Rangel has passed away at the age of 94.

Born in Harlem in 1930 to a Puerto Rican father and a Black American mother, Rangel became known as a long-time U.S. congressman. He served in this role for 23 terms, marking 46 years as a representative of New York’s 13th congressional district. During his tenure, the “Lion of Lenox Avenue” sponsored 40 bills while becoming the first Black and Puerto Rican chair of the House’s Ways and Means Committee. He also served as a founding member of the Congressional Black Caucus.

Before his appointment to Congress in 1970, Rangel served in the military. The decorated war hero received a Purple Heart and Bronze Star for his service during the Korean War. His family announced the news of his passing on Memorial Day. They noted his lifelong career of serving others and championing social causes.

“A towering figure in American politics and a champion for justice, equity, and opportunity, Congressman Rangel dedicated over four decades of his life to public service,” the Rangel family said in a statement, as reported by CBS News.

“Throughout his career, Congressman Rangel fought tirelessly for affordable housing, urban revitalization, fair tax policies, and equal opportunities for all Americans.”

Rangel’s advocacy started in Harlem. As part of Harlem’s proclaimed “Gang of Four” coalition, alongside Basil Patterson, Percy Sutton, Herman “Denny” Farrell, and former Mayor David Dinkins, he helped dismantle racial and class barriers to uplift the diverse communities within the neighborhood. He also played a leading role in the creation of the Upper Manhattan Empowerment Zone Development Corporation to boost the economic presence of Harlem.

As a global voice for change, Rangel played a key role in developing policies that benefited international causes. His “Rangel Amendment” in 1987 denied tax credits to U.S. companies invested in South Africa during apartheid. His work also boosted U.S. trade relations, building opportunities with developing nations in the Caribbean and Africa.

Following his retirement in 1971, Rangel remained committed to serving his hometown while continuing to amplify his global leadership. In 2002, he established the Charles B. Rangel International Affairs program to provide opportunities and resources for students interested in pursuing a career in foreign service.

“There are many who will attempt to imitate, but the great Charlie Rangel will never be replicated,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said in a statement. “Whether in the United States Army, the federal courtroom, the halls of Congress or the streets of Harlem, Congressman Rangel led a life of public service that is second to none. The prayers of a grateful nation are with his family and the legions who loved this iconic leader. May Charles B. Rangel forever rest in Power.”

The Charles B. Rangel Center for Public Service resides at the City College of New York. Now, the center honors the legacy of a man committed to a lifetime of civic duty. He is survived by his wife, Alma, their two children, and three grandchildren.

When asked how he would like to be remembered, Rangel’s statement reflected his unshakable might and resilience.

“If I’m gone, quite frankly, I don’t give a damn.”

