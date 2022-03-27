Consolidate Your Favorite Productivity Apps In One Place With This Tool

Productivity is never cookie-cutter. You may listen to all the advice the world’s most successful people dole out, but what works for them won’t necessarily work for you. It’s up to you to figure out what type of workflow accommodates your work style, so you can be at your most productive. Whatever routine you end up in, what most people can perhaps agree on when it comes to productivity is that it’s confusing to have your tools all over the place. When you’re knees deep into your to-do list, it can be overwhelming to have to keep jumping from one app to another.

It would do your best to have them consolidated in one dashboard for easier navigation, which Start.Me is designed to do for you. Trusted by over 500,000 people and teams across the globe, it’s a modern homepage for your browser that manages your most-used tools and apps in one convenient place. You can grab a lifetime subscription on sale for 51% off.

With Start.Me, you can easily manage your bookmarks, notes, tasks, and news sources all from a beautiful homepage, which you can then access from any browser and any device. This productivity tool, which has earned a 4.7 out of 5 rating on Capterra, enables you to spend less time searching for links and more time getting work done. It lets you consolidate and access your bookmarks across all your devices, stay up to date with the latest news from your industry of choice via RSS, track your portfolio stocks, get the latest weather forecast, connect your calendar, add sticky notes, and manage your personal tasks with the built-in to-do list.

Since customization is key when it comes to productivity, it also lets you adjust the visual elements of the tool. You can tinker with the size of the icons, visibility of the footer, add beautiful background images, and even switch on dark mode for better readability.

Turn your start page into a productivity hub with Start.Me. A lifetime subscription normally goes for $100, but you can grab it on sale for only $49.

Prices subject to change.