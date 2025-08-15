Construction On Nigeria’s $60B High-Speed Rail Project Could Begin Soon

Nigeria is inching closer to building the continent’s first-ever high-speed rail train, in a proposed $60 billion project.

On Aug.12, plans for Nigeria’s $60 billion high-speed rail project were submitted to the government, Newsweek reported. A consortium of local construction firms and developers presented the proposal to the nation’s secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Supported by funding from the China-backed Asian Development Investment Bank, one of the world’s largest international development institutions, the proposed rail line would span 2,500 miles and connect four major Nigerian cities: Lagos, Abuja, Kano, and Port Harcourt.

“Today is a very great day in the life of this administration,” said Samuel Uko, CEO of the De-Sadel Consortium, the company working in collaboration with the government on the project. “The high-speed rail bullet train project that we have started 10 years ago has gotten a nod from administration. It is this administration that has given us almost 90 percent of approvals.”

In 2018, Morocco became the first African country to launch a high-speed rail project and plans to expand it ahead of co-hosting the 2030 World Cup. If approved, Nigeria’s proposal would make it one of the first countries in the region to gain such advanced rail infrastructure.

When presenting the proposal, Secretary to the Government of the Federation George Akume highlighted the appeal of the technology and called for increased international investment, such as the support provided by China.

“This is a country that is business-friendly, especially under the administration of President Bola Tinubu,” Akume said. “Though we need a reasonable extent of foreign investments, such partnerships would have to be reliable, credible, and beneficial to all partners.”

A complete timeline for the project has not been released, however, if approved, the $55 billion first phase is expected to begin within the next few years.

