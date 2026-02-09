‘I Will F***ing Kill You’: Indianapolis Police Officer Investigated After Threatening 17-Year-Old Anti-ICE Protestor

An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officer is under investigation after a viral video revealed he threatened to kill a 17-year-old Black boy after being pulled over for his car allegedly smelling like marijuana.

The Feb. 6 video shows Trevion Taylor questioning why officers were pulling him over at a gas station. The Indianapolis Star reports his mother, Ambar, said her son was going to meet friends who were participating in an anti-ICE protest close to his alma mater, Warren Central High School.

Taylor, who graduated from high school early, noticed a police car following him He pulled over and followed protocol. He also put his phone on the dashboard and captured the encounter on video.

“We’re gonna get you out here. So when you get out, I’m gonna pull you out, I want you to put your hands on top of the car, OK?” the unidentified officer was heard saying.

Taylor asked why.

“The car smells like weed. Step out of the car,” the officer responded before he is seen opening Taylor’s car door and grabbing his wrist. “I will f—ing kill you. Do you understand me?”

As Taylor was being searched, the officer can be heard saying the young man had a gun.

After posting the encounter on Facebook, Ambar called the officer out for racial profiling. “He’s a young Black man. You’ve seen the news 100 times,” the mother said. “My son will not be a victim.”

A statement from IMPD paints a different picture.

As officers were monitoring the protest, officers claim Trevion was pulled over after allegedly seeing a juvenile get in with a gun. But he wasn’t stopped until the victim allegedly failed to use signals during a lane change.

“While the video does not show the entire incident, some of the language heard does not reflect the standards or values of IMPD. Accountability is essential to building trust and legitimacy with our community,” the statement, posted on X with alleged evidence, read.

“The involved officer was equipped with a body-worn camera, which recorded the incident. An internal review is underway to determine the full circumstances of the encounter, including the statements captured on video.”

Officers of the Indiana-based police department have been the subject of a number of investigations relating to misconduct and harassment involving Black people. In 2025, a woman filed a complaint alleging an officer pulled her hair, tearing several braids from her scalp, during an encounter.

Another officer was found guilty of violating the civil rights of Jermaine Vaughn, who was kicked in the face while being handcuffed.

On social media, users seem to be on the side of Taylor and the other youths that were in the car. “I hope his parents and every parent that son was in that car sues them,” @toilove_ wrote on Instagram.

Other users called for the officer to be terminated. “He also needs to be charged with negligence, terroristic threat act, and racial profiling,” one user wrote.

