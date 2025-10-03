News by Sharelle B. McNair She’s Back! Ex-Squad Member Cori Bush Launches Bid For Old Congress Seat The former U.S. House 'squad' member was unseated after a tense standoff in the 2024 Democratic primary by Rep. Wesley Bell (D-MO).







On X, former Missouri Democratic Congresswoman Cori Bush launched her comeback bid for her old U.S. Congress seat one year after losing a primary election.

“St. Louis deserves a leader who is built differently. That’s why I’m running to represent Missouri’s 1st District in Congress. We need a fighter who will lower costs, protect our communities, and make life fairer. I’ll be that fighter,” Bush said in the video announcing her run. “I ran for Congress to change things for regular people. I’m running again because St. Louis deserves leadership that doesn’t wait for permission, doesn’t answer to wealthy donors and doesn’t hide when things get tough.”

St. Louis deserves a leader who is built different. That’s why I’m running to represent Missouri’s 1st District in Congress.



We need a fighter who will lower costs, protect our communities, and make life fairer. I’ll be that fighter.



Join us: https://t.co/9T0EkpWvIL pic.twitter.com/TzONoSX5FC — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) October 3, 2025

The former U.S. House “squad” member was unseated after a tense standoff in the 2024 Democratic primary by Rep. Wesley Bell. After becoming the second “squad” member to lose a seat, following New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman, Bush revealed another side of her that the Show Me state has yet to see.

“Pulling me away from my position as congresswoman, all you did was take some of the strings off,” she said in her concession speech. “Let’s be clear, let’s talk about what it really is.”

Bush received aggressive pushback over her criticism of Israel. She expressed support for Palestine, while pro-Israel groups like American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) spent millions to support Bell, a St. Louis County prosecutor.

The feud between Bell and Bush has resumed. Bell started a thread on X about her new campaign, saying Missouri deserves “honest representation, not more headlines or scandals,” and highlighted some of the policies she voted against.

“St. Louis deserves real results and honest representation, not more headlines or scandals,” he wrote. “When it came time to deliver, Cori Bush’s focus wasn’t on our community, but on her own national agenda. That’s why our district was left behind.”

St. Louis deserves real results and honest representation, not more headlines or scandals.



When it came time to deliver, Cori Bush’s focus wasn’t on our community, but on her own national agenda. That’s why our district was left behind.



During her time in Congress, Cori:… — Wesley Bell for Congress (@bell4mo) October 3, 2025

Bush seems prepared to fight, discussing the government shutdown, which entered its third day on Oct. 3, and working with leaders in D.C.

“The question before us isn’t whether Washington is broken—because it is,” she said in a press release, according to St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “The question is whether we send leaders who will take on that broken, failing system and fight to change it.”

