Cori Bush Says People ‘Need To Be Afraid’ After Losing Missouri’s Democratic Primary Election



Missouri’s Democratic Rep. Cori Bush gave a powerful speech, professing to her supporters that people “need to be afraid” after she lost the primary election, CNN reported.

After losing in a tough 1st Congressional District race to St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell on Aug. 6, Bush became the second U.S. House “squad” member to lose, following a loss by progressive NY lawmaker Rep. Jamaal Bowman. During her concession speech, Bush spoke of her journey in Washington and claimed losing is just going to bring out another side of her that the state has yet to see. “Pulling me away from my position as congresswoman, all you did was take some of the strings off. Let’s be clear, let’s talk about what it really is,” she said, met with thunderous applause.

“Because see, now I don’t have to worry about some strings that I have attached, and as much as I love my job– but all they did was radicalize me, so now they need to be afraid. They are about to see this other Cori, this other side, cause let me say this: I just grew up a whole lot more over the last few weeks.”

Bush lost what is being called the second-most expensive primary of the cycle after Bowman. An intense push for a ceasefire in Gaza added fuel to opponents’ fire. Bell is considered a shoo-in for the solid blue St. Louis-area seat. His victory also marks the second time in three cycles that a challenger has unseated the incumbent in the 1st District Democratic primary. Bush defeated Rep. William Lacy Clay in 2020.

During her campaign, Bush sought to defeat Bell by labeling him as far removed from the community that elected him and as a caveat for corporate donors. “By supporting our grassroots campaign,” Bush said in a recent fundraising email. “You’re standing up against a grifter politician and the influence of big money in politics and demanding real representation for the people of MO-01.”

The super PAC of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) pushed back with pricey ads equaling $9 million attacking Bush and boosting Bell. “She sold out our president, and she sold out the city of St. Louis,” one ad said. Bush touched on the attacks from AIPAC during her speech. “APAC, I’m coming to tear your kingdom down,” she said.

Another ad by the Mainstream Democrats PAC attacked her over being involved in a federal investigation over alleged misuse of campaign funds for security services.

Bush has since denied any wrongdoing and maintains that she complied with House rules.

According to Politico, Bush said that regardless of her title being changed, the goal is to take care of the people of Missouri. “Whether I’m congresswoman or not, I’m still taking care of my people,” she told supporters while defending outside spending against her.

“Because your side is so weak, you had to spend $19 million.”