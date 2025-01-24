Driver Indicted On 13 Counts In NFL Rookie Khyree Jackson’s Death

Khyree Jackson, who was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings last year, was killed, along with two others, in a car accident in July, and the person allegedly responsible for the crash has been hit with multiple charges.

According to The Washington Post, the driver of the vehicle that struck and killed Jackson and two of his former high school teammates on July 6, 2024, was indicted on 13 counts, including negligent homicide, manslaughter, and driving under the influence of alcohol. Cori Clingman of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was speeding on that fateful day and impaired by alcohol when the car she was driving, an Infiniti Q50, ran into a Dodge Charger carrying 24-year-old Jackson, 24-year-old Anthony Lytton Jr., and 23-year-old Isaiah Hazel. The three men died.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said, “This was a horrific tragedy that should not have occurred. This is a very serious crime. Three lives were lost. … They were shining stars.”

Clingman, who faces up to 30 years in prison, was arrested by the Prince George’s Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Jan. 23. She is being held without bond.

In a press release by the Maryland State Police at the time of the incident, officials stated that Hazel and Jackson were pronounced dead at the scene, and Lytton was taken to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center, where he later died.

The three men were teammates at Wise High School in Upper Marlboro and went on to play Division 1-A college football. Jackson, drafted in the fourth round by the Vikings, played his collegiate career at the University of Oregon. Lytton played at Florida State University and Penn State, while Hazel played at the University of Maryland and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. All three graduated from Wise High School in 2018.