News by Kandiss Edwards Court Denies Paris Jackson Input In Michael Jackson Estate's Deals







Paris Jackson suffered a setback in her legal battle against the Michael Jackson estate.

On Nov. 10, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge rejected portions of Paris Jackson’s petition to gain a larger role in the management of her father’s estate.

Paris Jackson’s current standing as a beneficiary limits her ability to challenge moves taken by the estate executors who have managed the estate since 2009. The decision follows months of legal back-and-forth over how the estate should operate. The estate, previously in financial distress, now has assets including major entertainment projects, licensing agreements, and ongoing catalog negotiations.

According to People, which reviewed the court’s ruling, Judge Mitchell Beckloff found that many of Paris Jackson’s requests are outside of the scope of law. Her insistence on insertion exceeds what California probate law allows for beneficiaries who are not co-trustees.

The ruling states that the court “cannot grant relief that would give a beneficiary powers equivalent to the trustees.”

Paris Jackson argued that certain estate transactions needed greater transparency. She raised concerns about the oversight of long-term business ventures as her father’s career continues to thrive posthumously. Michael Jackson’s middle child hopes to gather information about deals that, she believes, could affect the estate’s value.

The judge agreed to grant limited relief on procedural matters but upheld the estate’s legal authority to continue operating under its current structure. She will also be responsible for paying the estate a portion of its attorney’s fees.

Executors John Branca and John McClain have managed the estate since Michael Jackson’s death in 2009. Branca and McClain maintain that their stewardship has stabilized Jackson’s finances, settled debts, and expanded revenue streams.

The estate has earned more than $2 billion during its tenure. Two major scale productions have materialized under Branca and McClain’s leadership, MJ: The Musical, and the upcoming biographical film, Michael.

The court reiterated that only trustees may direct or halt business decisions unless they breach fiduciary duty, a threshold the judge said was not met.

Beneficiaries, including Paris Jackson and her brothers, Prince and Bigi, will continue to receive distributions from the trust. She did not publicly comment after the ruling.

