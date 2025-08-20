News by Kandiss Edwards CousinzCon Is The Kick-Off Event Of The Upcoming Cousinz Festival CousinzCon centers criminal justice reform and civil engagement.







The Cousinz Festival has announced the launch of CousinzCon, its one-day summit.

CousinzCon is a pre-festival event that takes place Aug. 29 in Virginia’s Waterside District. The goal of the activation is to center criminal justice reform and promote civil engagement. Organizers are working in partnership with JustUs Ideas and other state and national organizations.

In a press release, representatives for Cousinz Festival spoke about the event and its intended impact. Cousinz Festival Co-Founder Pusha T, real name Terrence Thornton, says the gathering is “bigger than the music.” He has a longstanding commitment to his home state and wants to ensure he is part of its growth.

“We’ve said since its inception that the Cousinz Festival was bigger than the music. It’s about Community – and how we continue to impact the community even after the festival,” Pusha T said.

“I have worked with some of the team from JustUs Ideas for over 10 years, and I am proud we’re bringing the first-ever CousinzCon to life here at home ahead of this year’s festival. This is what real change looks like in action.”

The summit is backed by New Virginia Majority, along with partners, including All Americans Vote, Working Families Power, Color of Change PAC, SEIU, Onyx Impact, Black Men Vote, Mobilize Justice, and Virginia People’s PAC.

Tram Nguyen of New Virginia Majority praised Thornton for his commitment to Virginians.

“His engagement around critical issues, particularly around criminal justice and restoring rights to returning citizens, is crucial to raising awareness to voters who are often not a focal point in elections. Pusha T’s willingness to use his platform to make sure that all of us have the tools to make our voices heard is needed in Hampton Roads and throughout the Commonwealth,” Nguyen said.

Participants can look forward to both hands-on training and in-depth conversations. A series of panel discussions titled Cousinz Conversations will dig into the issues facing Black Virginia communities. Topics include voting rights restoration and reentry for formerly incarcerated persons. Attendees will also receive training in grassroots organization and voter restoration.

Maurice Mitchell of Working Families Power said, “If we can push the culture forward, we can push society forward and change our communities for the better.”

CousinzCon will also join with All Americans Vote’s Turn Up, Turn Out (TUTO) campaign, giving participants the chance to win VIP festival prizes and perks.

