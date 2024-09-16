Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn ‘Timing Is Everything’: Clipse Reunites, Reviving Their Gritty Lyricism With New Album Brothers Pusha T and No Malice are back as Clipse after a 15-year break.







Clipse is back like they never left and have a new album they believe is coming right on time.

The respected rap duo and real-life brothers Clipse (Pusha T and No Malice) are reunited and preparing to release their first album in 15 years. Pusha T announced the album title, Let God Sort Em Out, just ahead of member No Malice teasing what fans can expect from their highly anticipated new music and recent involvement in the fourth annual Pepsi Dig In Day.

“It’s proven itself to be true that timing is everything,” No Malice tells BLACK ENTERPRISE of the Clipse reunion. “I personally feel like we couldn’t have set this up any better.”

Clipse performed recently for fans at the free Pepsi Dig In Day Block Party held at the DuSable Black History Museum in Chicago. The event, aimed at amplifying Black-owned restaurants nationwide, hosted a block party last month that brought locals together to celebrate community and culture in a city where Black Excellence thrives.

It was right on brand for Clipse as they re-enter the spotlight ahead of releasing their Pharrell Williams-produced hip-hop album Let God Sort Em Out. Since their 2002 album debut, Lord Willin,’ which produced classic hits like “Grindin'” and “When The Last Time,” Clipse have risen up the ranks as renowned lyricists with classic records.

No Malice (Gene Thornton Jr.) announced his departure from Clipse in 2010 after an incident on a flight involving his brother, Terrence “Pusha T” Thornton. However, in June 2024, the rap duo thrilled fans with the unexpected news of their reunion for a new Clipse album, followed by a tour and upcoming appearances.

Their headlining performance at Pepsi Dig In Day showcased the brothers’ seamless return to the music industry and live stage sets. No Malice applauds his brother for helping to keep the group’s name relevant in the constantly evolving hip-hop game.

“My brother has been doing what he does in his thing, the way that he does it, and it’s been great and it’s been awesome to watch,” No Malice said.

“And even for me, just being on my path, and just dealing with my convictions,” he says of his past decision to quit music and devote himself fully to his Christian faith. But now after 15 years apart, the brothers believe it’s the perfect time to reunite and give hip-hop fans a little of what the game’s been missing.

“Just the timing when we came back together, it couldn’t have been orchestrated any better,” Malice notes. “I really feel like it’s meant to be.”

Pusha T’s scathing Drake diss “The Story of Adidon” released in 2018, six years before the Toronto rapper would become embattled in another high-profile rap beef with Kendrick Lamar, has the Clipse rapper’s name being referenced in Drake’s current feud.

Kendrick even referenced Drake’s past beef with Pharrell and Pusha T on his Drake-aimed diss track “Euphoria” when he rapped:

I don’t like you poppin’ sh*t at Pharrell, for him, I inherit the beef

Yeah, fu*k all that pushin’ P, let me see you push a T

You better off spinnin’ again on him, you think about pushin’ me

He’s Terrence Thornton, I’m Terence Crawford, yeah, I’m whoopin’ feet

Considering Pusha T’s subtle involvement in the ongoing rap beef between Kendrick and Drake, the “Mercy” rapper notes how much hip-hop fans are loving the return to “lyric-driven” rap music.

“I think the current climate of hip-hop is really speaking to a lyric-driven high-level rap competitive audience,” Pusha T says of today’s climate in hip-hop.

“You know, it’s competitive in nature and I think the audience is eating it up. I feel like you’ve watched the competition shut down everything else that was going on, honestly.”

Pusha continued, “I mean, you have novelty songs here and there, but at the end of the day, like the energy is around the art. It’s around art and it’s around lyricism. And I think that’s showing people that the fundamentals of hip-hop never die.”

As for when fans can expect Clipse to release their highly-anticipated third studio album, Pusha T teases “very soon.” In the meantime, fans can listen to their new single “Birds Don’t Sing” featuring John Legend, which Pharrell teased at the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2025 show in Paris in June.