News by Kandiss Edwards Drone Carrying Cannabis And Crab Boil Contraband To Prison Taken Down Mid-Flight By Authorities The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) intercepted the package filled with multiple food and drug items.







An anonymous drone operator made an unsuccessful attempt to smuggle various items of contraband, including crab legs, into a South Carolina prison.

The elaborate, daring attempt occurred at Lee Correctional Institution, a maximum-security facility. The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) intercepted the package filled with food and drug items and recovered both the drone and the attached package. The contents revealed an assortment of prohibited items, including:

Gourmet food: Fresh crab legs, cuts of steak, and a container of Old Bay seasoning,

Contraband: Two large bags of marijuana, a package of loose tobacco, and a carton of cigarettes.

The SCDC posted the haul on its social media platforms, to speak to the unusual nature of the package’s contents.

“Seems some folks were planning an early holiday Old Bay crab boil and steak dinner along with their marijuana and cigarettes — all dropped by a drone at Lee CI,” the post read.

🦀 Seems some folks were planning an early holiday Old Bay crab boil and steak dinner along with their marijuana and cigarettes — all dropped by a drone at Lee CI. #ContrabandChristmas #WeAreCorrections pic.twitter.com/abiQzJgN1r — S.C. Department of Corrections (@SCDCNews) December 8, 2025



As of the time of the report, no arrests have been made in connection with this specific incident. However, law enforcement has enough evidence to launch an investigation into the smuggling attempt.

In April, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeffery Jenkins and Richard Redding, approximately a mile from the Fulton County Jail, after intercepting their vehicle with a drone believed to be heading to the jail. The operation recovered both food and other hazardous drugs, including two large bags of marijuana, various pills like oxycodone, nine mobile phones, chargers, and a large quantity of cigarettes.

