Entertainment by Mary Spiller Craig Robinson Announces Exit From Comedy Career To Pursue New Mystery Venture Craig Robinson said, 'It’s been an amazing run, and y’all been amazing and wonderful. But I’m following something bigger.'







Craig Robinson, the beloved comedian and actor best known for his role as Darryl Philbin on “The Office,” has announced on Instagram he is stepping away from comedy to pursue what he describes as a “bigger” purpose.

The 57-year-old actor took to Instagram earlier this week to share the news directly with his followers.

“Just want you to hear it from me. I am quitting comedy, but not for nothing,” Robinson said in a June 26 video post.

“It’s been an amazing run, and y’all been amazing and wonderful. But I’m following something bigger. So, you know, thank you so much. I love you, and stay tuned.”

He reiterated the message in the caption of the Instagram post, writing: “Life update: I’m officially quitting comedy to focus on my true calling. Stay tuned. I’m working on something huge.”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DLgT4ZqSP-Q/?igsh=MTd6c3JxcXBrbHE4cA==

While Robinson stopped short of revealing specific details about the new endeavor, he hinted in a follow-up post that he’s in the process of launching a business.

“Turns out having a dream and building a business with your friends are two VERY different things,” he wrote on Instagram.

Robinson also reached out to fellow entrepreneurs for guidance.

“Big shoutout to all my small business owners. Hey, you guys got any advice for me while I’m trying to get my business afloat?” Robinson asked.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DLi2GytyqvH/?igsh=MWYyY2YwNWlweGk5dg==

Fans immediately flooded the comments with reactions, with many questioning whether Robinson was joking. One person referenced “The Office” with the quip, “Opening a warehouse for paper per chance??”

Another chimed in, “Yeah we ain’t falling for that, Doug Judy!” as a nod to Robinson’s recurring role as the Pontiac Bandit on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

Robinson also received messages of support from fellow actors and former co-stars.

“I hope it involves music! You’re brilliant at whatever you choose to do,” actor David Arquette wrote.

Kate Flannery, who played Meredith on “The Office,” expressed, “We love you, Craig!!! Go big, my friend!!!”

Robinson rose to fame on “The Office,” which aired from 2005 to 2013, and went on to appear in a variety of successful films and shows including “Hot Tub Time Machine,” “Pineapple Express,” “This Is The End,” and “Sausage Party.” He also lent his voice to “Shrek Forever After” and appeared in “The Cleveland Show” and “Mr. Robot.”

RELATED CONTENT: The Office Actor, Craig Robinson, Set to Star in New Sitcom