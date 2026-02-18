Entrepreneurship by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Black-Owned Men’s Grooming Brand Reigns As Preferred Partner of NBPA’s PLYRS House Crowned Skin has grown into an eight-figure business since its 2024 launch.







Crowned Skin, the men’s grooming brand created by Darrell Spencer, joined forces with the National Basketball Players Association for a new venture.

The Black-owned brand became the NBPA’s preferred grooming partner for its PLYRS House activation at NBA’s All-Star Weekend. The star-studded event took place in Los Angeles from Feb. 13 through Feb. 16.

Over that weekend, fans and players alike were introduced to the Crowned Skin products and experience. At the PLYRS House, attendees indulged in self-care remedies and received curated gifts to ensure men’s hygiene does not play second fiddle.

“When the NBPA partners with Crowned Skin, it sends a clear message. Men’s grooming is no longer secondary. It’s lifestyle, performance, and identity. As a Black founder, this moment proves we can build at the highest level and lead culture on our own terms,” Spencer told Afrotech.

With around $15,000 to start and expertise from his years in marketing and ad sales at Big Tech companies, Spencer launched the company in 2024. What began as body butter, cologne, and body oil has become a household name, already garnering eight figures in sales.

His use of science-backed ingredients ensures men not only smell good but take the best care of their skin. The results have already catapulted Crowned Skin to the top of the e-commerce charts on Amazon and TikTok—and space on Walmart’s shelves.

Becoming the grooming partner of the NBPA also expands Crowned Skin to greater arenas, with Spencer calling the move “rooted in modern masculinity, self-care, and image.” Especially as he aligns with the men’s professional sports league, the partnership furthers Crowned Skin’s branding as the go-to for men’s grooming, even for All Stars.

“I want Crowned Skin to be around for years and years, and I want it to last even when I’m not here. I want this to be a legacy company,” he told the news outlet in a previous statement.

