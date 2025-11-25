News by Kandiss Edwards Crypto-Kidnapper Steals $11M From San Francisco Resident In Wild Heist Surveillance footage shared with investigators shows the homeowner buzzing him into the home.







A man posing as a delivery worker entered a San Francisco home on Nov. 22 and stole an estimated $11 million in cryptocurrency after assaulting the homeowner.

Police said the suspect approached the residence on Dorland Street shortly before 7 a.m. while holding a white package and identifying himself only as “Joshua.” Surveillance footage shared with investigators shows the homeowner buzzing him into the home.

According to the police report obtained by the San Francisco Chronicle, the victim was later found bound with duct tape while the intruder left with a laptop, a phone, and access devices linked to cryptocurrency accounts.

Bay Area tech investor Garry Tan initially posted the video on social media and urged neighbors to assist detectives by sharing doorbell camera footage from surrounding blocks.

Investigators said the suspect’s actions were consistent with “wrench attacks.” Security specialists use the term to describe encounters in which criminals physically coerce victims into unlocking cryptocurrency wallets. Blockchain-security analysts at Chainalysis noted in its 2025 Crypto Crime Trends report that violent crypto-related robberies have increased in several large cities.

Robber posing as a delivery driver steals $11,000,000 in crypto after pulling a gun and duct-taping the victim in San Francisco pic.twitter.com/Jny8HfVvGC — BAY AREA STATE OF MIND (@YayAreaNews) November 24, 2025

“Attacks targeting self-custody holders have become more frequent as criminals realize private keys can be taken through force,” the report stated.

Police have not announced any arrests. A spokesperson told The Independent that the department is working with digital forensics teams to track fund movements on the blockchain, a step commonly used in major crypto-theft cases.

The incident echoes similar patterns seen elsewhere in California. In Los Angeles, the District Attorney’s Office reported two 2024 cases where victims were forced at gunpoint to initiate transfers from digital wallets. Those cases also involved suspects presenting themselves as delivery workers or contractors before gaining entry to homes.

San Francisco residents have increasingly expressed concern about targeted crimes linked to digital assets as cryptocurrency adoption rises. Security professionals say the case is another reminder that digital wealth can create physical risks.

Chainalysis researchers advised crypto holders to keep private keys offline. Additionally, crypto holders should restrict device access and avoid conducting wallet transfers on laptops left in shared living spaces.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the department’s tip line.

