You Don't Want To Miss CultureCon NYC's Ultimate Homecoming

CultureCon, the ultimate creative homecoming for people of color is back in the Big Apple. And the star studded line up is giving.

Thanks to the undying commitment of The Creative Collective NYC, CultureCon 2023 is cranking it up a notch with a first-ever job fair and block party, according to a press release obtained by BLACK ENTERPRISE. The two-day conference will be jam-packed with skill-building workshops, can’t miss activations, and endless networking opportunities.

For a grand celebration like this, DeAndre Brown AKA The Corporate Baddie and Hot 97’s Miabelle have been tapped to co-host a day at the highly-anticipated conference taking place on Saturday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, October 8 in New York City.

The mission is to continually empower diverse creatives, young professionals and entrepreneurs. Presented by Max, CutureCon NYC is proud to announce major partners like American Express, SheaMoisture, Prime Video and Freevee, Clinique, Google, CÎROC, Bulleit, Seedlip, Patreon, Paramount+, Kickstarter, Brooklyn Navy Yard, and more.

Leading up to the big weekend, there have been ticket giveaways, call for student ambassadors, and more.

What to expect:

CultureCon Week: Guests can sign up for a chance to attend five days of non-stop programming with exclusive events and experiences before the weekend even starts. Workshop topics include marketing, team building, finance and investing tips. Past CultureCon™ speakers include Tracee Ellis Ross, Will Smith, Spike Lee, John Legend, Regina King, Lena Waithe, Keke Palmer, Sanaa Lathan, and more.

Creative Career Job Fair: CultureCon will introduce the first-ever Creative Career Job Fair, where attendees can meet with recruiters and learn about career opportunities in real time. Max, Walmart, Shea Moisture, Amazon Studios, Clinique, NBCUniversal, Google, and Kickstarter are all confirmed to participate.

Creative Block Party: The fun doesn’t stop after day one. To close out the weekend with a bang, CultureCon hosts its first Creative Block Party on Sunday.

Calling all aspiring podcasters

Are you an aspiring podcaster who wants to elevate your narrative? Well Spotify wants to hand a you mic at their Podcast Pitch Contest during CultureCon NYC. If you’re wondering about the grand prize, it is a gift that keeps on giving.

“Spotify will produce the winner’s pilot episode at their state-of-the-art Spotify Studio in Brooklyn,” the team at CultureCon announced via Instagram. “The winner will also score mentorship from a seasoned producer, providing expert advice and support as you craft your pilot episode.”

Additionally, the top three finalists will showcase their talents and inspirations behind their pitches onstage at the event. The winner will be announced after the session. Applications close on September 15th.

To apply, click here.

Tickets

General Admission Weekend Pass: $225

General Admission Saturday Pass: $150

General Admission Sunday Pass: $75

VIP Tickets: SOLD OUT

Students can apply for Free Tickets While Supplies Last

For more information and to register for tickets, visit www.theccnyc.com/culturecon.

