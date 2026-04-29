Virginia Union Star Curtis Allen Invited to 2 NFL Rookie Mini-Camps

Curtis Allen, the Virginia Union football star who was not selected in the recent NFL Draft, will get a chance to earn a roster spot.

The running back has received rookie minicamp invitations from the Seattle Seahawks, the reigning Super Bowl champions, and the Atlanta Falcons, according to CBS6 sports anchor Sean Robertson.

“Spoke with Harlon Hill winner (@HarlonHillAward) Curtis Allen (@Almightyallen1) earlier and the former #VUU (@VUU_Football) standout told me he has TWO Rookie Minicamp invites with the Seahawks and Falcons!”

At Virginia Union, Allen became he first player from an HBCU to win the Harlon Hill Trophy, awarded to the nation’s best NCAA Division II football player. He was also awarded the Deacon Jones Trophy as the top HBCU football player and named the CIAA (Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association) Player of the Year.

The school announced in March that Allen was also named the RVA (Richmond, Va.) Sports Male Athlete of the Year, by the Richmond Region Tourism.

“Curtis Allen winning RVA Sports Male Athlete of the Year is a testament to who he is, not just the plays he makes, but the character he carries,” said VUU Head Football Coach Dr. Alvin Parker, in a written statement. “He has earned all of the awards he has received this year because of his work ethic, humility, and heart.”

Last season, Allen led the nation in rushing (and had a school-record 369 yards in a single game); rushed for a school-record 30 touchdowns; rushed for more than 200 yards in a game four times; led the Panthers in total offensive production; ranked among the CIAA leaders in touchdowns and all-purpose yards; recorded multiple 100-yard performances during the regular season; and earned All-CIAA honors.

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