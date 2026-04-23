HBCU by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Florida HBCU Marching Band Appoints Originator Of ‘Triple Threat’ Program As New Director Edward Waters University has brought in its marching band's original architect to carry the program to its next era.







One Florida HBCU is regrouping with a new director of bands, returning to the man who helped establish the program.

Edward Waters University has appointed Marques D. Graham as its new director of bands, as confirmed by the Jacksonville institution on April 21. According to HBCU Gameday, Graham has historic ties to the school’s “Triple Threat” marching band.

Graham once led the “Triple Threat” marching band to campus-wide recognition, leading as a founding architect of the organization. In honor of the program’s 25th anniversary, Edward Waters hopes Graham will return the band to the spotlight.

“Returning to Edward Waters University presents a meaningful opportunity to build in alignment with the institution’s academic mission, growth, and commitment to student success,” Graham said in a statement.

He added, “The vision for the ‘Triple Threat’ Marching Band is clear—one rooted in structure, accountability, and excellence—where performance is matched by academic achievement and disciplined execution. I am extremely excited to bridge the gap between current students and generations of students who have participated in the band program throughout the program’s history.

Graham will lead a newly imagined “Triple Threat,” as its next phase intends to create a modern marching band that propels the school’s academic profile. In this phase, new uniforms will feature an emboldened EWU symbol and provide a year-round instructional model.

Band members will also uphold academic accountability as they matriculate through the Florida HBCU, while expanding its music program to other ensembles. With this investment, the school aims to become the latest force in the world of HBCU marching bands.

The school made the appointment after its original Director of Bands selection, Moses Evans, decided not to move forward. Evans opted to forgo the opportunity, leaving Edward Waters to find a fitting replacement to lead its renewed tradition.

Now, Graham will take over the re-envisioned program, bringing his expertise in leading several HBCU marching bands across the Southeast. Furthermore, his storied relationship with the “Triple Threat” program will also serve this purpose, as he helps restore the marching band to national awareness.

Especially at a time when HBCU marching bands have gained a modern spotlight, these symbols of HBCU culture are more prevalent than ever. With this emphasis, EWU and Graham hope to support band members as academic leaders throughout the HBCU’s campus. A part of the university’s mission to foster greater academic excellence, band members and their leadership are expected to fulfill these responsibilities as EWU embarks on a new era.

Edward Waters University, located in Jacksonville, is a private historically Black university established in 1866 by the African Methodist Episcopal Church to educate formerly enslaved individuals and their descendants. As Florida’s oldest HBCU and among the state’s first independent institutions of higher education, it has sustained a legacy defined by access, resilience, and community advancement.

Today, the university offers undergraduate and graduate programs in fields including business, public health, and cybersecurity, with a strong emphasis on academic rigor and social impact. Edward Waters University remains a vital educational and cultural institution, reflecting its Reconstruction-era foundation while continuing to prepare students for today’s professional landscape.

New members can audition for the HBCU marching band this spring and summer, with scholarship opportunities available for those who make the band.

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