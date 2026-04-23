Cynthia Shange, South Africa’s First Black Beauty Queen, Dies

Cynthia Shange, the first Black woman from South Africa to compete in the Miss World beauty pageant, has died. She was 76.

The former beauty queen died April 20 in a hospital after an illness, according to reports. Her daughter, Nonhle Thema, announced her mother’s death on Instagram, sharing a photo of Shange.

“A graceful and compassionate soul whose presence brought warmth, dignity, and kindness to all those who knew her,” it read, adding: “We honor her journey, her strength, and the love she shared so generously,” Thema captioned the post.

Born on July 27, 1949, Cynthia Philisiwe Shange rose to fame in the early 1970s, winning Miss Africa South. The pageant was created for Black women because they were banned from competing in the official Miss South Africa competition due to the country’s racist apartheid system.

She later competed at Miss World in London alongside the white Miss South Africa contestant and finished in fifth place.

After Miss World, Shange became a popular actress. She starred in Udeliwe, regarded as one of South Africa’s first Black feature films. She also appeared in the award-winning mini-series Shaka Zulu as Mkabi KaSodubo. In 2024, the KZN Simon Mabhunu Sabela Awards presented her with the Lifetime Achiever Award.

Thamsanqa Ntuli, Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, honored the late actress in a statement.

“Her legacy extends far beyond the stage and screen. She played a vital role in advancing the arts as a vehicle for social reflection, healing and nation-building in a democratic South Africa,” Ntuli wrote. “We have lost not only a cultural icon, but a courageous woman who paved the way for many. May her soul rest in eternal peace, and may her legacy continue to inspire generations to come.”

Shange leaves behind four children: Sihle, Nonhle, Ayanda, and Benele Thema. The family said funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days.

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