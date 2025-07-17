Fox Sports 1 Cancels 3 Programs: ‘Speak,’ ‘The Facility,’ And ‘The Breakfast Ball’

Fox Sports 1 went on a cutting spree when it canceled three shows: Speak, The Facility, and The Breakfast Ball.

According to The Athletic, the three cancelled programs reportedly struggled to find a big following, leading to the decision to cut ties with them. Speak was hosted by former NFL player Keyshawn Johnson, former NBA player Paul Pierce, and sports analyst Joy Taylor. The Facility was staffed with former NFL players Emmanuel Acho, Chase Daniel, James Jones, and LeSean McCoy as co-hosts, while The Breakfast Ball was led by sports commentators Craig Carton, Mark Schlereth, and Danny Parkins.

All three programs were created under the tutelage of Charlie Dixon, who was named in a sexual assault lawsuit several months ago, leading to speculation of Fox Sports ridding itself of his work after severing ties with the executive earlier this year. Sadly, Taylor was also named in the lawsuit brought by former Fox Sports hairstylist Noushin Faraji against Dixon. In the suit, Faraji accused Dixon and former FS1 host Skip Bayless of sexual assault.

The hairstylist also brought accusations against Taylor, claiming the analyst slept with Dixon and Acho to advance her career at the network. She also alleged that Taylor told her that when Dixon was “no longer useful to her,” she would accuse him of forcing himself on Taylor.

But, Taylor, who also hosts her podcast, Two Personal, may already have another gig lined up!

Awful Announcing reported that former NBA player Gilbert Arenas, who hosts his podcast, Gil’s Arena, revealed that he has been pursuing Taylor for a year to join his team.

“Joy’s a great host,” Arenas said. “I know we’re looking at her for the football side. We’ve been behind the scenes talking to her for the last year.”

However, Taylor isn’t the only former FS1 host he wouldn’t mind coming on board. Arenas also mentioned that he may want to have Paul Pierce, LeSean “Shady” McCoy, and/or Keyshawn Johnson as co-hosts.

