Politics by Jameelah Mullen Trump Claims D.C. And Puerto Rico Statehood Would Lead To ‘Country-Destroying Sleazebags’ Taking Power In the midst of a war, the president is on social media, with yet another rant.







Donald Trump scoffed at the idea of making Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico U.S. states. The former reality star claimed that if the U.S. territories became states, the country would be dominated by “sleazebags.”

The president expressed these sentiments in a Truth Social post longer than 300 words, slamming Democratic strategist James Carville, a vocal critic of Trump and a longtime advocate for making D.C. and Puerto Rico states.

“Wacko James Carville, a so-called Democrat “strategist,” wants the Democrats to make D.C. and Puerto Rico States and, most importantly, pack the Supreme Court, putting 13 Justices on the Court. Other Dems want 21 Justices,” Trump wrote on his social media platform. “If they pull off adding these two States, these Country Destroying Sleazebags will dominate politics in America, if we even have a Nation left, for 100 years (TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER!).

Carville responded on his Politicon podcast, telling his co-host he is willing to debate Trump anytime.

Residents of both Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico have pushed for statehood for several decades. U.S. citizens of D.C. and Puerto Rico pay federal taxes and elect U.S. delegates to represent them in Congress. However, delegates are not allowed to vote on legislation or policy. The slogan “taxation without representation” appears on D.C. license plates to protest the district’s lack of voting representation in Congress.

Markus Batchelor, national political director at People For the American Way, condemned the president’s statements and vehemently disagrees with Trump’s beliefs about granting statehood to D.C. and Puerto Rico.

“The people of D.C. and Puerto Rico serve and save this country every single day. D.C. residents pay federal taxes…. We raise families, build businesses, and contribute to the cultural and economic strength of this nation. Our communities — especially Black and Brown communities — have carried this country forward through sacrifice, resilience, and hard work,” Batchelor told theGrio.

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