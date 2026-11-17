D-nice DJ's the after party following The 2025 Apollo Spring Benefit (Photo credit: Shahar Azran/Ivan Piedra/Denise Stephanie for The Apollo) Lifestyle by Black Enterprise Arena At Southlake Announces ‘Feast Week’ With D-Nice Residency And Food Drives TRP Now pairs metro Atlanta Thanksgiving food giveaways with a full lineup of entertainment.







The Arena at Southlake will unite philanthropic outreach with live music during “Feast Week,” pairing two metro Atlanta Thanksgiving food giveaways on Nov. 23 and Nov. 24 with a two-night D-Nice residency featuring Queen Latifah, who was recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and Too $hort on Nov. 27 and Nov. 28.

Feast Week Will Support Metro Atlanta Families Before Thanksgiving

Operated by TRP Now, Inc., an affiliate of the veteran venue management firm The Right Productions, Inc., The Arena at Southlake launches Feast Week under the rallying cry, “We Give Thanks, Then We Turn Up,” according to a press release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE.

“Thanksgiving is about gratitude first, so Feast Week feeds families before a single ticket is scanned,” TRP Now Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer Rashid Mausi said in the announcement. “Then Clayton County gets to celebrate at home, in its own arena.”

Philanthropic efforts commence Monday, Nov. 23, at 11:30 AM at Liberty Plaza across from the Georgia State Capitol in downtown Atlanta. Partnering with the Georgia Youth Scholarship Program and “We Feed the Block”—co-founded by Sebastiana Laremont, attorney Gerald Griggs, producer Jazze Pha and gospel artist Jevon Dewand—The Arena at Southlake will distribute food boxes, essential supplies, and community resources to more than 750 residents. Jazze Pha and Dewand will also reunite to perform their gospel hit “10X My Blessings.”

On Tuesday, Nov. 24, from 11 AM to 2:30 PM, The Arena at Southlake joins Clayton County and Missionary House, Inc. at 1300 Southlake Circle in Morrow for “Area in Need’s” 10th annual Thanksgiving food giveaway.

Who Is Performing During D-Nice’s Residency at The Arena at Southlake?

Following the Thanksgiving food giveaways, the 8,000-seat, Clayton County Public Schools-owned venue hosts D-Nice’s two-night residency, “D-Nice Presents The Feast,” hosted by Kenny Burns. Doors open at 7 PM, with showtimes at 8 PM.

Friday’s lineup features Too $hort, Machel Montano, David Banner, Digable Planets, and Lloyd. Saturday spotlights 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honoree Queen Latifah alongside Teedra Moses and Jazze Pha, with additional performers to be announced.

Tickets are available here and feature a buy-one-get-one-free promotion through Nov. 23 using code THANKS.

Festivities continue Dec. 12 with T.I.’s 25th Anniversary Celebration featuring Orchestra Noir.

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