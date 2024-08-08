Politics by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton D-Nice Will Headline Kamala Harris Rally In Las Vegas 'I am thrilled to support the Harris/Walz campaign in Las Vegas on Saturday. Music has always been a powerful force for unity, and I truly believe that just like music, their vision can bring our country together.'









Bronx native and popular DJ D-Nice will be the featured artist at the next Kamala Harris rally, taking place on August 10 in Las Vegas.

According to TMZ, The Harris for President Campaign informed the media outlet that the “Club Quarantine” DJ will keep the crowd entertained. Her running mate, Governor Tim Walz, will also be at the gathering.

The man born Derrick Jones also posted on his social media account and acknowledged his support for the hopeful Democratic Presidential tandem.

“I am thrilled to support the Harris/Walz campaign in Las Vegas on Saturday. Music has always been a powerful force for unity, and I truly believe that, just like music, their vision can bring our country together. Let’s create a harmonious future where everyone feels included and inspired,” D-Nice said.

@kamalaharris & @timwalz, I’ll see you both in Vegas!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D-Nice (@dnice)

Megan Thee Stallion just took the stage in support of Harris in Atlanta on July 30, when she performed at the campaign rally. People have been rallying behind Harris ever since she was nominated to be on top of the Democratic ticket.

After President Biden’s disastrous debate against former President Donald Trump, party leaders became concerned about losing to the Republican nominee for president. After some prodding, Biden dropped out of the race. But while doing so, he suggested that Harris lead the Democratic ticket, and the nation has rallied behind her in record-breaking ways.

After several weeks of speculation of who would serve as a vice president nominee, Harris selected Governor Tim Walz to join her on the ticket. The pick has added more fuel to an already explosive fervor that has gripped the Democrats as they march toward the 2024 general election.

Harris and Walz will take the stage at the Democratic National Convention, taking place Aug. 19-22.

RELATED CONTENT: Will Smith and D-Nice Team Up With Club Quarantine Hoodie Benefiting COVID-19 Relief