Megan Thee Stallion Launches Power Move For Senior Citizens After Hurricane Beryl

In response to Hurricane Beryl’s destruction, rapper Megan Thee Stallion has launched the Emergency Power Program to aid senior citizens in her hometown of Houston.

This initiative aims to provide power during natural disasters, addressing the urgent needs of elderly residents affected by the recent catastrophe. The Emergency Power Program, a collaboration between the rapper’s Pete and Thomas Foundation and Bread Of Life, Inc., will distribute generators to senior citizens in Houston. This effort seeks to offer both immediate relief and long-term protection against future power outages and emergencies.

Hurricane Beryl’s destructive force plunged over two million people into darkness. The National Weather Service cautioned about dangerous heat conditions arising from the lack of proper cooling and outdoor cleanup activities. (At least 22 people have died from the storm, according to The Houston Chronicle.) Megan expressed her concern in an announcement on X, stating, “It’s been painful to watch the elderly population in Houston suffer without electricity during these devastating storms.” She emphasized the need to “provide our elders with the best resources possible to withstand future emergencies.”

.@petethomasfdn have partnered with @breadoflifehtx to launch the Emergency Power Program in Houston to ensure senior citizens across Houston have access to electricity during natural disasters. pic.twitter.com/eNJM3ILBBc — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) July 18, 2024

The Emergency Power Program reflects a strategic approach to safeguarding senior citizens during crises. In addition to generators, Megan’s foundation distributed gift cards for groceries and essential items to families impacted by Hurricane Beryl, which set records as the strongest early-season Atlantic tropical storm.

We have also donated gift cards to @nacchelp for groceries and other essential items to support impacted families. pic.twitter.com/uJDqFfVJRe — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) July 18, 2024

This initiative aligns with the broader mission of Megan’s Pete and Thomas Foundation, established February 22, her 27th birthday, to honor her parents. The nonprofit focuses on uplifting women, children, senior citizens, and underserved communities in Houston and beyond, addressing areas such as education, health and wellness, and housing.

Visit the Pete and Thomas Foundation website for more resources and information on food distributions, cooling stations, storm damage and recovery, and more.

