Da Brat Apologizes For Her Comments About Black Sperm Donors

Da Brat’s been out and about since announcing that she and her partner, Jessica “Judy” Harris-Dupart, are expecting; including a recent visit to the Tamron Hall Show to clear up comments made about their decision to go with a non-Black sperm donor on a recent episode of their WE tv series, Brat Loves Judy.

“If you look like Jiminy Cricket — the one or two Black people I saw… that thing ain’t finna be looking like my child,” Da Brat said on the series. The statement’s racial undertones made many wonder if the “Funkadified” rapper did not want her child to look Black, which many fans took issue with. In their sit-down with Hall, the pair spoke candidly about their health risks and concerns and how it added another layer of restrictions on how and with whom they could safely conceive. After narrowing their search from “thousands of donors down to 224” to “about one,” they were displeased with the Black donors who ended up in their pool, according to LoveBScott.

Da Brat insisted that her comments were “taken way out of context” and were never intended to offend.

“I didn’t think it would be offensive to anybody. I cracked jokes about almost everybody that I saw; that one just happened to make it in the show. I wasn’t trying to be mean or say anything negative about Black people,” Da Brat said. “I guess they thought it was funny, and I didn’t think it would bother anybody, or else I would have taken it out. I had no idea people were going to be so offended, but I meant no harm whatsoever.”

She explained that the couple hoped they’d find a Black sperm donor and were deeply disappointed not to find one who met their standards. “We were looking for a Black donor,” the Atlanta rapper clarified. “We’re Black, we wanted a Black donor. So it was just misconstrued and taken way out of context.”

Well, words mean things. Hopefully, this has been a teachable moment for the Da Brat.