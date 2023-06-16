Da Brat Dances To ‘Gracie’s Corner’ After Being Placed On Bed Rest

Da Brat and Jesseca Harris-Dupart are dancing all the way to the delivery room as they prepare for the arrival of their baby boy.

The married pair took to social media June 15, to give fans a happy update on their pregnancy ahead of their expected due date in July. According to Brat and Judy, the rapper has been put on bed rest as their baby-to-be gears up for a possible early arrival.

But instead of laying down all day, the “Funkdafied” rapper and Kaleidoscope hair mogul did a little two-step to “Gracie’s Corner” newest single featuring Big Freedia.

“THIS SONG GO HARD….. WE HAD TO @graciescorner We need this baby to stay in 2 more weeks but he seems to think otherwise ,” they captioned the video post.

They continued with a “Pregnancy update” that touched on the baby’s possible arrival ahead of their July 27 due date.

“Our doctor said that we can safely deliver at 38weeks as we are a mature age for pregnancy ..which would be 7/13… but now it may be now at 36weeks so we are OFFICIALLY on bed rest but still enjoying life ,” they shared.

Brat and Judy have remained very transparent with their pregnancy and fertility journey on social media and their WeTV reality show “Brat Loves Judy.” Season 3 captured their IVF experience where they selected a donor through a cryobank.

While the couple was hoping to conceive a child with a Black donor, they learned how difficult that is due to the low amount of Black donors. As a result, Brat and Judy confirmed their first child together will be biracial.

Many were shocked when Brat and Judy announced their pregnancy in a gangster-inspired maternity shoot for People magazine in February. Brat opened up about her surprise to become pregnant at 48 after going her whole life thinking she would never carry a child.

“I never thought I was going to have kids,” Brat said. “I just thought it wasn’t in the cards for me.”

“I’ve had a great career, a full life. I felt like, because I didn’t get pregnant earlier on, then it just wasn’t going to happen for me.”

But the Dish Nation host has broken many stigmas by conceiving and carrying full-term over the age of 40 and she has her wife by her side every step and dance on the way.