Brat Opts For White Sperm Donor Since The Black Option Wasn't A Looker

Da Brat and her wife Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart will be welcoming a biracial baby boy into the world after selecting a white sperm donor to conceive their first child together.

The happily married pair are sharing their pregnancy journey in season 3 of their WeTV series “Brat Loves Judy.” Last week, the show followed the rapper and haircare mogul as they began their IVF journey and selected a sperm donor.

As excited as the couple was to begin the process, Brat and Judy were disappointed to learn how small the pool was for Black sperm donors.

“We looking through the cryobank thing but we don’t see no Black people,” Brat told their doctor.

Their doctor, a Black woman doctor by name of the Doctor A, appeared somber while addressing the issue behind the lack of Black donors.

“This is an issue. Unfortunately, there just aren’t enough Black donors,” Doctor A says. “Black sperm donors. Black egg donors. Unfortunately, the pool is limited.”

In a new sneak peek from this week’s episode, the couple decides on which sperm donor they’ll go with from the different cryobanks they could choose from. But the matches dropped after pairing donors.

“We had to find a donor that was negative of the four different things that I’m a carrier of that actually reduced our candidates by like 90%,” Judy explained.

Of the options they were left with, only one was Black and Brat called out how the only Black donor looked like the “Jiminy Cricket” cartoon character.

“And that [dude] looked like Jiminy Cricket,” Brat jokingly told The Root. “I was like, “I’m sorry but that wasn’t gonna be my choice.”

As a result, Brat and Judy selected a white sperm donor and will be welcoming a biracial son after confirming the baby’s gender at a reveal party last month.

“Because we didn’t have a lot to choose from, he definitely wasn’t Black,” Brat said.

”But I think we did a great job with picking. He’s handsome, he’s tall and I think he’s going to look beautiful with my wife’s egg.”

