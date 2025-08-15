Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Da Brat And Judy To Share Their Love Story In New Memoir, ‘The Way Love Goes’ Da Brat and Judy are sharing their love story in the form of a memoir and relationship guide.







Da Brat and wife Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart remain an open book with their love story and will go more in-depth in their upcoming memoir.

The trailblazing hip-hop star and her beauty mogul wife will share the full story of their inspiring relationship in The Way Love Goes: A Guide to Building a ‘Beaurtiful’ and Everlasting Relationship. Scheduled for release in early 2026, the book will explore how the couple navigated the challenges of high-profile life to build a lasting bond through marriage, parenthood, and multiple business ventures.

“Guess who wrote a book 🤭🤗 and we are so excited for all of y’all to read it,” the pair announced on Instagram. “It’s literally been about 2 years in the making 🫶🏽🫶🏽 but it’s here. THE WAY LOVE GOES ❤️🤭 a book about us and how we have navigated our relationship over the years.”

Designed as a memoir and relationship guide, the book will trace Da Brat and Judy’s journey from the beginning of their relationship in 2017, through a brief breakup during which Da Brat came out as LGBTQ+, to the birth of their son, True Legend Harris-Dupart, in 2023, a journey the couple shared on their WeTV series Brat Loves Judy.

“We’re beyond excited to finally share our story in this book,” Da Brat and Judy told People. “It’s raw, it’s real, it’s us–full of love, lessons, laughter, and everything in between.”

The couple “have poured our hearts into these pages just being ourselves and living our lives as we do daily,” they said.

“True love and longevity is about commitment, communication, understanding, and sacrifice. We hope readers thoroughly enjoy our journey and how we sustain a happy and successful partnership,” Brat and Judy added.

The couple admitted that the book has been years in the making, and fans are celebrating the new project. One even recalls a past Brat Loves Judy episode where Judy tried to convince Da Brat to write a book.

“Yayyyy Love This yall finally did it I remember the episode where you were trying to get Brat on board with doing a book and it’s finally here can’t wait to get my copy Love you both Congratulations 🙌🏾❤️❤️❤️,” they wrote.

