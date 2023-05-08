Da Brat and Her Growing Baby Bump Perform in Las Vegas

Da Brat showed off her pregnancy in full view at the recent Lovers and Friends Festival over the weekend in Las Vegas. During her performance, Da Brat took the stage to represent her hometown of Chicago by sporting a Chicago Bulls jersey. But that’s not all. In that representation, the jersey also showed off her growing “baby bump,” which she is having with her wife, Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart.

As a proud wife, Judy posted an Instagram image of DaBrat during her performance with a caption expressing love and admiration for her spouse and their bundle of joy.

“Today in Vegas 😊😊😊 #loversandfriends ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ BEAURTIFUL and our BABY BOY performed today ❤️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jesseca Harris-Dupart (@darealbbjudy)

The performance comes on the heels of the pair revealing that they will welcome a biracial baby boy after having selected a white sperm donor to conceive their first child.

The married couple expressed disappointment in the lack of Black sperm donors as they shared their pregnancy journey during the current season of the WeTV series Brat Loves Judy. In not finding the right donor, the rapper and her entrepreneur wife said the pool of sperm donors they had to choose from was small.

As they went through the process with their doctor, a Black woman named “Doctor A,” it was a very unfortunate experience as they addressed the issue behind the lack of Black donors.

“This is an issue. Unfortunately, there just aren’t enough Black donors,” Doctor A told the couple. “Black sperm donors. Black egg donors. Unfortunately, the pool is limited.”

Da Brat also mentioned that the only Black option left resembled a cartoon character.

“And that (dude) looked like Jiminy Cricket.”

During a gender reveal last month, the couple confirmed the sex of their baby. The countdown continues to the healthy arrival of their new baby boy.