Dad and Son Launch First Black Male-Owned Wig and Extension Line After Acquiring BlackHair.com From Asian Owners

A 41-year-old Dante Lee, and his 15-year-old son, DJ, have made history as the first African American father and son duo to own their own line of wigs and extensions. With their recent acquisition of BlackHair.com from its previous Asian owners, they have established themselves as key players in a multi-billion dollar industry where very few Black entrepreneurs have ownership.

Lee comments, “We love to see Black women wearing natural hairstyles, but we also recognize that millions of Black women around the world enjoy a variety of hairstyles and others have medical conditions that affect their hair. For this reason, we were motivated to establish ourselves as major players in this industry.”

Their Columbus, Ohio-based company uses the tagline “Where Beauty Meets Royalty” and retails high-end synthetic wigs and extensions that are extremely lightweight and easy to wear. They are easy to wash and are available in various lengths and styles including wavy, straight, and wavy curly. In addition, the company retails headband wigs which can be used very quickly and easily because they don’t require the same type of sewing and installation as traditional wigs.

Lee comments, “We are very determined to offer the absolute best quality and the most modern styles for Black women in the U.S., Canada, the UK, the Caribbean, and in all African nations.”

According to CNBC, the global Black hair care industry generates billions in annual revenue. However, it’s no secret that most of this revenue goes to Chinese and Korean entrepreneurs who are often the manufacturers and the owners of Black beauty supply shops.

However, in recent years, various Black entrepreneurs like Lee and his son have been slowly regaining the market share.

For more details about their venture, visit BlackHair.com.

This article first appeared on Blacknews.com.