Damar Hamlin Gets Neck Tattoo To Commemorate Surviving On-Field Cardiac Arrest Last Year

A year ago, the football world watched an NFL player lay on the ground with the audience wondering what was happening. After paramedics entered the football field, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken out on a stretcher, and the game was postponed after concerns about the young player’s health. A year later, after surviving a cardiac arrest and returning to the playing field, Hamlin got a tattoo to commemorate the almost tragic event.

The Bills’ safety got a tattoo on the back of his neck that symbolizes his hand in the shape of a heart with heart monitor pulses between the fingers. Hamlin took a photo with Alexander Brenes, the artist who tattooed him. The picture was placed on Brenes’ Instagram account for the world to see on the anniversary of the cardiac arrest incident that took place in Cincinnati.

“1 year later still locked inn 🫶🏽 @d.ham3 @nfl @nbaonespn @espn @buffalobills #damarhamlin #tattoo #tattooshop #tat #tattooartist #tattoos #miami #3 #miamiart #miamiartist”

During the game last Jan. 2, which was being televised on Monday Night Football, the Buffalo Bills were playing against the Cincinnati Bengals. After being involved in a tackle, Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin fell to the ground after seemingly looking OK after the play. It was later discovered after he collapsed that he’d suffered cardiac arrest. After recovering and returning to be on the football field this season, things are looking good for the Bills player.

Earlier this year, through the work of his charity organization, Chasing M’s Foundation, he was announced as the NFL Players Association’s winner of the 2023 Alan Page Community Award. The award is the NFLPA’s highest honor. Every year, the Alan Page Community Award acknowledges one NFL player who demonstrates a dedication so deep that it positively impacts his team’s city and communities across the country.

His fellow players voted on the award, and the NFLPA (National Football League Players Association) donated $100,000 to Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation.

