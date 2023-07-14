 Damar Hamlin Tearfully Awards Buffalo Bills Staff At Espys

Sports

Damar Hamlin Tearfully Awards Buffalo Bills Staff At Espys

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is seen before a news conference on Capitol Hill about the Access to AEDs Act. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Damar Hamlin, the NFL player whose heart stopped in the middle of the game, tearfully presented the Buffalo Bills staffers who acted swiftly to save his life the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the 2023 ESPYs.

As a video tribute played as part of the award presentation, TMZ reveals Hamlin was moved to tears as the footage displayed him recalling the unfortunate incident that prompted cardiac arrest in the 25-year-old.

The award was established in 2014, and named after the late NFL player and veteran Pat Tillman, who died in 2004 while on a tour in Afghanistan. In its name, the Bills safety shared that what he learned most from the ordeal was about human connection and a desire to help someone whose life depends on it.

“Any of us, at any given time, are capable of doing something as incredible as saving a life, and living a life in service of others,” expressed Hamlin in the video.

After a standing ovation for the crowd, the staffers joined Hamlin on stage to receive the award.

Of the honor, the Bills franchise’s head trainer, Nate Breske, shared words of admiration towards Hamlin,

“Damar, first and foremost, thank you for staying alive, brother. Seriously, we are so honored to be standing up here with such a strong and courageous human being.”

Within his speech, he also urged athletic teams and the general population to engage in  widespread CPR training, as the lifesaving procedure was significantly helpful in reviving Hamlin.

His collapse during a Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in January shocked the sports world, but inspired prayers across the nation for the health and well-being of the young player.

Since the incident, Hamlin, who dons the number 3 on the Bills roster, has been cleared to return playing for the NFL. Although currently in their off-season, Hamlin has been attending and participating in practices.

