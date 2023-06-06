Damar Hamlin Launches Multi-City CPR Tour With His Foundation

After experiencing heart trouble earlier this year, Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin is going on the road to teach CPR training for free.

According to NFL.com, Hamlin started a multicity tour titled the Chasing M’s Foundation CPR Tour. The first stop was at the home stadium of the Buffalo, New York, team. Medical equipment was distributed, and CPR techniques were shown that helped save his life in January.

Close to 50 youth sports and community organizations were given automated external defibrillators by the Bills’ safety. The event took place at the Bills’ field at Highmark Stadium, which included free CPR training for more than 1,000 people. There are planned stops in other cities such as New York, Pittsburgh, where Hamlin attended college, and Cincinnati, where he suffered cardiac arrest and was resuscitated on the field during a Monday Night Football game in front of a nationally televised audience. “Growing up playing sports, I never really remember ever thinking about where an AED (Automated External Defibrillator) was or ever thinking about CPR training,” Hamlin said. “I don’t ever remember a coach or a parent ever knowing where an AED was in a gym or stadium, or anywhere, for that matter.” He continued, “As we learned from my personal experience, it is very important and life-changing. This program is very important because it gives life-saving care to kids in their own communities and on the field.” Hamlin previously partnered with the association to help promote CPR training. After the nation watched in panic when Hamlin went into cardiac arrest, he was immediately taken to the hospital and was released nine days later. We’re glad Hamlin is doing better and embarking on this tour to heighten awareness about CPR training. RELATED CONTENT: ‘Life is a Precious Gift’: Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Celebrates 25th Birthday After Near-Fatal Injury