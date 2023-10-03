Dame Dash Worried About Irv Gotti’s Mental Health, Calls Out Selling His Artists’ Masters

Dame Dash is responding to Irv Gotti mentioning his name on “Drink Champs” and wondering if his “brother” is struggling with his mental health.

The Roc-A-Fella co-founder appeared on “The CEO Show” where he was asked to share his thoughts on Gotti’s previous claims that Dash had little to do with Jay-Z’s success. The “Paid In Full” creator was of course offended by Gotti’s claims and other remarks he made on NORE’s show as it relates to cashing out by selling the masters of his former Murder Inc artists.

“Irv and I fundamentally have always approached the music business a little differently,” Dash said.

“What I see him doing is celebrating, taking his artists’ masters and selling them and saying, ‘Y’know, this is how I make my money,’ and that’s the furthest thing that I would ever do with any one of my artists. That’s not my approach.”

Considering how close they once were, Dash expressed his concern for Irv’s mental well-being amid his seemingly outlandish interviews.

“Irv is my brother, so sometimes I worry about his mental health,” Dash said of Gotti.

With Irv criticizing Dash’s way of managing his artists, the former Roc exec noted his past success with artists like Jay-Z and Kanye West and cited it to his lack of greed in owning their masters.

“My thing is to keep a creative as economically empowered as possible ’cause you know what you get when you get a rich creative? You get a Kanye [West], you get a JAY-Z,” Dash said.

“So my artists generally end up being billionaires.”

In August, Irv appeared on “Drink Champs” where he seemingly downplayed Dash’s influence in Jay’s success at Roc-A-Fella.

“Jay didn’t need nobody. Dame] started Roc-A-Fella with Jay and Biggs [Kareem Burke], so he should get credited,” Irv said.

“[But] I’m saying the making of the records — I don’t know what you want me to say. Jay didn’t need nobody… Jay was picking the beats, Jay was rapping over the beats, Jay was making things — it was all Hov! Dame was along for the ride. It was a great ride.”

