Celebrity News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Damon Dash Ordered To Pay $4M In Latest Lawsuit Filed By Movie Producer Josh Webber Josh Webber won the default judgment after saying he lost business based on Dash making defamatory statements about him on a podcast







In another defeat for the Harlem-bred entrepreneur, Damon Dash has been ordered to pay a $4 million default judgment to movie producer Josh Webber in their ongoing legal battle.

According to TMZ, the dispute took another devastating turn for Dash when Webber filed another lawsuit against the former Roc-A-Fella label owner last year in April. When the paperwork was filed in a New York City courtroom, the producer alleged that, due to comments Dash made during an appearance on the Earn Your Leisure podcast, he lost potential business revenue that would have placed $4 million in his pocket.

While speaking on the program, Dash expressed to the show’s hosts, Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings, that Webber stole from him due to their disagreement over the film Dear Frank. Stating that because of the defamatory comments from the Harlem business owner, he lost producing and directing business, amounting to $4 million.

In the papers Webber filed, he stated the video clip from the episode amassed hundreds of thousands of views and was told that due to the popularity of the video, he was informed that the $4 million offer for the job was canceled due to “Dash’s accusations of theft.”

This is the latest lawsuit filed against Dash by Webber. In the first suit, Webber won a judgment of $805,000, which included interest and attorney fees. The legal drama stems from a years-long altercation over the movie, which Dash initially worked on but was later removed from based on allegations of unprofessional behavior on set.

In February, a judge handed Webber a default judgment after the Roc-A-Fella co-founder violated various court orders. Judge John F. Walter said Dash failed to follow basic courtroom procedures, including not filing key legal documents, dodging a court-ordered mediation, and ignoring deadlines. The judge instructed Webber and his legal team to submit proof of damages caused by Dash’s behaviors.

RELATED CONTENT: Dame Dash Claps Back After Steve Stoute Calls Out His ‘Antics’ That Severed Jay-Z Relationship