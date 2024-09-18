Damon Dash Asserts Drake Was Interested In Purchasing Roc-A-Fella Share

Allegedly, Drake offered to purchase Damon Dash’s share in Roc-A-Fella Records, the company he built and co-founded with Kareem “Biggs” Burke and Jay-Z, according to the Harlem businessman.

Dash, who has been heavily promoting his latest venture, America Nu Network, made the claim in a recent video clip on the network.

“You know Drake hollered at me through DM and made an offer,” Dash stated in the video.

“I’m not quite sure what happened, but I thought that he had got with Jay or something. But I don’t know. It would be a good time to close.”

Dash continued: “But if you got it. I wouldn’t do it if you didn’t get it. But you know if you want to own Reasonable Doubt. If you want to own a third of it, you have to say that at the board meetings for at least the next seven years and make money off of it.”

Biggs and Jay-Z are not in favor of the court’s decision to auction Dash’s 33.3% stake in the label to satisfy a debt owed by the Harlem businessman. An auction was originally scheduled for Aug. 29 in New York City but was pushed back until Sept. 21 for the one-third stake Dash has in the label, which includes the master recording of Jay-Z’s debut album, Reasonable Doubt. The judge ordered the sale of Dash’s stake due to non-payment of a $823,000 judgment due to movie producer Josh Webber.

A judge made the order after Dash made zero payments toward the judgment against him from the Webber lawsuit. Webber won a defamation and copyright infringement lawsuit after suing Dash for a dispute over the 2016 film Dear Frank. Jay-Z and Biggs objected to the ruling, citing the company bylaws that mandate approval from the board of directors to sell off shares. U.S. Magistrate Robert W. Lehrburger sidestepped their plea and stated that Dash’s one-third ownership share is personal property that could be seized to satisfy the judgment against him.

