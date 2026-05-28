Damon Dash Launches Dash Records With Call For Emerging Creatives

Hip-hop entrepreneur Damon Dash is making another move into the music business with the launch of Dash Records, a new creative venture aimed at discovering emerging talent across multiple industries. The announcement was made through Instagram over Memorial Day weekend as Dash invited artists and creatives to submit portfolios for consideration.

According to Dash’s public open call, the company is seeking recording artists, videographers, engineers, producers, makeup artists, stylists, and digital marketers for its initial rollout. Applicants were encouraged to submit their work directly to the label, while supporters were urged to tag creatives who could benefit from the opportunity.

“We are searching for the best Hungry and talented Recording Artist, Videographers, Engineers, Producers, Make up artist, Stylist and Digital Marketers. Share and Tag Your Favorite Creatives. Come Get With The Hottest Record Label In The World. Please email your portfolio to: Dashrecordinglabel@gmail.com.”

The launch marks another entrepreneurial chapter for Dash, who co-founded Roc-A-Fella Records alongside Jay-Z and Kareem Burke in 1994. The label helped shape the sound and business landscape of late-1990s hip-hop through artists including Jay-Z, Beanie Sigel, and Cam’ron.

Dash Records arrives at a time when the media executive has continued to expand independent business ventures while also publicly reflecting on his legacy in music and entertainment. Industry outlets reported that the new imprint is still in its early stages of development, with no official artist roster or release schedule announced yet.

The announcement also signals Dash’s continued interest in cultivating independent creatives at a time when many artists are seeking alternative paths outside traditional label structures. Hot97 noted that the venture appears designed to operate as a broader creative collective rather than a traditional music label alone, incorporating visual media, branding, and digital content creation.

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