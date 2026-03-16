Damon Dash To Host ‘OG Stories’ On BET

Beleaguered former Roc-A-Fella executive Damon Dash has been given a shot by the BET Network, which announced that it has picked up his series.

The Harlem native will host OG Stories, billed as an unfiltered docuseries that gives voice to the OGs in the game. Dash created the show and will serve as the series’s director.

“In OG STORIES, Damon Dash sits down with the only circle he can understand: people who know how to be bosses. OG Stories is a raw and real conversation series where cultural architects, hustlers-turned-entrepreneurs, and street legends drop timeless game,” the network said in a press release.

Dash, who has seemingly spent more time in court than in the studio in recent years, thanked the network for “believing in the vision and giving this show a home.”

He added, “OG STORIES is really MY Paid in Full, a depiction of real life and real people I know. These are friends and peers who lived this, built something out of nothing, and earned the lessons that come with it. This series is about telling those stories the way they actually happened.”

Viewers will witness dramatic visuals and gain insights from discussions Dash has with the people he speaks with as they share their history. The docuseries will capture the “mindset, moments, and blueprint” from the people who helped shape the culture and the communities connected to it.

This comes after an embarrassing time for Dash, when, due to legal issues, he had to put his film company, Poppington Inc., on the auction block after failing to pay the millions he owed to several creditors. However, instead of garnering a substantial amount that could be used to pay off part of his debts, the company was sold at auction for $100.50.



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