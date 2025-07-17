Damon Dash Skips Mandated Deadline To Satisfy His Debt, May Face Jail Time

After being ordered to sell his businesses to satisfy one of his debts, Damon Dash has been threatened with jail time if he doesn’t submit the financial documents requested after missing an initial deadline.

According to AllHipHop, the former owner of Roc-A-Fella Records has been scheduled for a hearing on July 31 to provide the court with the requested documents. The order was given after Dash failed to comply with the initial date (July 10) to submit the ownership documents necessary to fulfill the court’s order.

The latest order was issued by U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert W. Lehrburger after Dash and his company, Poppington LLC, missed the first deadline to submit the certificates that prove the ownership in several businesses and copyrights.

The U.S. Marshal needs the paperwork so the assets can be sold at a public auction to help satisfy the judgment. The judge stated in court that this was part of a “pattern of non-compliance and delay” when he scheduled the upcoming hearing for July 31 at 10 A.M. For that date, the Harlem native must appear so he can explain why he should not face sanctions for his actions, or lack thereof.

If he decides to skip the court date, he risks the chance that the judge will issue a warrant for his arrest and impose financial penalties. If he submits the paperwork before July 30, then the hearing will not be needed per the judge’s instruction.

The court previously approved the sale of Dash’s companies to satisfy the judgment, including Dash Films Inc., Bluroc LLC, Blakroc LLC, Lebanon Improvements LLC, Ocean East Improvements LLC, and 1996 Songs LLC. Poppington LLC also has to give the court copyright certificates for multiple films.

In March, Dash was ordered to pay a $4 million default judgment to movie producer Josh Webber in their ongoing legal battle. The money awarded to Webber was the second judgment in favor of the movie producer. In the first suit, Webber won a judgment of $805,000, which included interest and attorney fees. The legal drama stems from a years-long disagreement over the movie, Dear Frank, which Dash initially worked on but was later removed from due to allegations of unprofessional behavior on set.

Webber then filed an additional lawsuit in April after Dash appeared on the Earn Your Leisure podcast. This suit was a defamation claim after Dash expressed to the show’s hosts, Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings, that Webber stole from him due to their disagreement over the film, stating that because of the defamatory comments from the Harlem business owner, Webber lost producing and directing business, amounting to $4 million.

RELATED CONTENT: Dame Dash Claps Back After Steve Stoute Calls Out His ‘Antics’ That Severed Jay-Z Relationship