Damon Dash Partially Fulfills Court-Mandated Order, Expects To Fully Comply In August

After being threatened with possible jail time for contempt for failing to comply with court orders, Damon Dash, the former CEO of Roc-A-Fella Records, has partially complied with the court’s order to provide filmmaker Josh Webber with financial documents related to the assets of his companies.

According to Complex, the Harlem businessman, owner of Poppington LLC, has “partially” complied with the court-ordered asset seizure ordered against him, in Josh Webber’s legal victory stemming from a copyright infringement/defamation lawsuit.

Webber filed a lawsuit against Dash after the duo had previously collaborated on a film, Dear Frank, with the partnership ending due to production disputes. Webber accused Dash of attempting to sell the film under a different name, and he falsely proclaimed himself to be the owner and director of the movie. Webber won the court battle and was awarded more than $800,000 in damages. Since Dash did not satisfy the debt, the judge in the case ordered the former Roc-A-Fella Records boss to hand over full ownership of his businesses and various movie titles.

Before the court-ordered deadline of July 31, Webber’s attorney informed the court that, although Dash had complied partly, he did not provide “the necessary copyrights/films to be given to the US Marshal.” The attorney stated that Dash’s attorney, Natraj Bhushan, has reassured them that they will be in possession of the outstanding ownership certificates no later than Aug. 7.

“Attorney Bhushan has indicated that links or digital copies of the films/copyrights will be provided by the close of business on August 7, 2025 for the films (1) Honor Up and (2) Too Honorable, and will provide copies of requests to the United States Copyright Office for depository copies of the remaining copyrights identified in the Assignment of Interest at Exhibit A, before August 7, 2025.”

Since Dash handed in some of the legal paperwork on July 30, Webber’s attorneys asked that the court cancel the Order to Show Cause hearing that was previously scheduled for July 31. They anticipate receiving the necessary documents from Dash by Aug. 8.

