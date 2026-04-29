Damon Jones Pleads Guilty In NBA Gambling Scandal

Former NBA player Damon Jones has pleaded guilty to federal charges tied to a multimillion-dollar gambling scheme, according to prosecutors.

Jones pleaded guilty April 28 in Brooklyn federal court to two counts of wire fraud conspiracy. One count stems from using insider information from NBA teams, players, and coaches to place illegal bets. The other relates to his role in a nationwide scheme involving rigged poker games.

Prosecutors said the scheme resulted in losses exceeding $10 million.

“As shown by his guilty pleas today, Damon Jones converted his fame and ties to professional basketball into a multi-faceted criminal betting operation. He used a private locker room and medical information from multiple NBA teams to cheat legitimate sportsbooks. He also, separately, lured unsuspecting victims to high-stakes, rigged poker games,” said U.S. Attorney Joseph Nocella Jr. in a statement.

“Jones will now face the consequences for his corrupt conduct. Insider betting and rigged poker schemes erode the integrity of American sports and fair contests. This Office will continue in its strong tradition of holding accountable anyone who seeks to profit through fraud and corruption.”

According to ESPN, Jones acknowledged his participation in both court hearings, citing “insider information that I obtained as a result of my relationships as a former player.” He also read a prepared statement apologizing to his loved ones, peers, and the NBA.

“I would like to sincerely apologize to the court, my family, my peers, and also the National Basketball Association,” Jones said.

Jones will be back in court for sentencing on Jan. 6. He faces a possible prison sentence of 48-63 months. In the sports betting case, sentencing guidelines call for a prison term of 21-27 months. In the poker case, Jones faces 63-78 months in prison, but prosecutors have agreed to reduce the sentence by 15 months in exchange for a guilty plea.

The former player also agreed to forfeit $73,000 in the two cases.

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