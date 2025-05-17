Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Damson Idris’ Past Comments Condemning Unprovoked Hatred Of Black Women Resurfaces Two years after Damson Idris spoke out in support of Black women, his message is resurfacing amid renewed backlash against Cassie and Megan Thee Stallion.







Two years after Damson Idris condemned the “unprovoked hatred towards Black women,” his words are resurfacing amid backlash against Cassie Ventura and Megan Thee Stallion, as social media users revisit his callout of those who tear down Black women to “feel like more of a man.”

Various tweets surfaced on May 15 that reshared the Snowfall star’s supportive 2023 Instagram post of Black women in response to the critical misogynist men who need to “grow up.”

“I see so much unprovoked hatred towards Black women today by predominantly grown Black men. Especially towards our young stars that are just trying to do their thing,” Idris wrote at the time.

“The compulsion to humble these women perhaps makes you feel like more of a man. I promise you, you aren’t men to us. A new year is approaching; grow up.”

“I SEE SO MUCH UNPROVOKED HATRED TOWARDS BLACK WOMEN TODAY BY PREDOMINANTLY GROWN BLACK MEN ESPECIALLY TOWARDS OUR YOUNG STARS THAT ARE JUST TRYING TO DO THEIR THING. THE COMPULSION TO HUMBLE THESE WOMEN PERHAPS FEEL LIKE MORE OF A MAN I PROMISE YOU. YOU… pic.twitter.com/V4hpQgqUqV — LOVE (@LoveIsback24) May 15, 2025

Many X users commended Idris for his early and outspoken support of Black women—a message that remains relevant as stars like Megan Thee Stallion still face backlash for speaking out against alleged abuse.

“Women – black women especially – are not safe in this world. We never were safe,” one X user wrote. “We are supposed to endure but not overcome. Shout out to Damson Idris for being one of few that stood up for us.”

“I love when black men stick up for us,” added someone else.

Online debates have intensified following Cassie’s testimony against Sean “Diddy” Combs, with some critics wrongly accusing her of being complicit in the abuse caught on video. Megan Thee Stallion continues to face backlash for naming Tory Lanez as her shooter in 2020.

Despite Lanez serving a 10-year sentence, many fans still accuse Megan of lying. Most recently, Lanez’s legal team claimed a bodyguard for Megan’s former best friend, Kelsey Harris, came forward after Lanez was stabbed in prison, alleging he heard Harris admit to the shooting. He says he’s speaking out now because his conscience won’t let him stay silent.

In response to the new claims, Unite The People is calling for Tory Lanez’s sentence to be commuted or for him to receive a pardon once he recovers from the prison stabbing. Kelsey Harris, who was granted immunity during the high-profile trial, remains a key figure in the case.

