News by Shanique Yates Dana Storm Santiago Tapped As VP Of Inclusive Partnerships For Raptive Represents She will lead Raptive Represents, an initiative launched by the company to link Raptive’s diverse creators and publishers with leading brands through strategic partnerships.









Dana Storm Santiago has been tapped to lead inclusive partnerships at Raptive. In the new role, she will spearhead Raptive Represents, an initiative launched by the company to connect Raptive’s diverse creator and publisher content with leading brands through strategic partnerships with BOMESI and MAVEN, according to a press release.

By aligning with MAVEN and BOMESI, the goal is to help advertisers and agencies achieve their commitments to diverse-owned media spending while simultaneously creating new opportunities for brands and diverse creators to collaborate.

“Raptive is the #1 destination for advertisers to connect with diverse creators, achieving massive scale within a premium content environment,” said Raptive Executive Vice President of Partnerships, Marla Newman, in a statement. “We are so excited to have Dana leading this effort to make it easy for brands to connect to our incredible creators and their audiences. Her insights into diverse audiences and deep experience crafting campaigns that resonate across cultures will benefit brands and our creator community.”

As a new kind of media company designed specifically with content creators in mind, Raptive is home to one of the largest and most diverse audiences on the internet. The company continues to merge its stance as one of the world’s largest ad management companies. It has a comprehensive suite of monetization, audience, and business solutions geared toward helping those same creators turn their passions and talents into lucrative independent brands.

With more than 16 years of experience in national sales and brand partnerships, Santiago, a native New Yorker, is dedicated to tailoring strategies that shift conversations within the cultural marketing landscape. In her most recent role at Essence Ventures, she developed new revenue-driving opportunities for partners while also managing strategic multiyear and multimillion-dollar partnerships with Fortune 100 clients.

“Creators are boldly redefining the traditional norms of publishing, reshaping lifestyle choices that resonated worldwide,” said Santiago in the news release. “Raptive is committed to democratizing the media landscape and leveling the playing field for content creators from underrepresented groups. Throughout my career, I have been unwavering in my commitment to driving forward the critical imperatives of equity and inclusion and I am invigorated by the opportunity to spearhead this initiative connecting advertisers seeking to activate inclusive investment strategies with successful, diverse creators, and opening more investment to support quality content.”

Current properties owned by the multicultural creatives backed by Raptive have a current reach of over 58 million unique visitors per month. Through Raptive Represents, brands will have a certified, approved channel for DE&I media buying across more than 500 diverse content creators’ premium websites across 27 content categories that focus on everything from food, family, and home to travel, tech, personal finance, and beyond.

