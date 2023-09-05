4 Ways To Grow Your Small Business As A Content Creator

The creator economy was worth $104.2 billion as of mid-2022. Out of over 300 million creators worldwide, Black creators are empowered to make an impact bigger than themselves.

This ambitious group of filmmakers, producers, musicians, authors, television writers, fashion gurus, entrepreneurs, and inventors haven’t always gotten the recognition or the pay equality they deserve. But in a world full of systemic racism, rapidly evolving technology, and robots generating more content than ever before, there is only one special gem: You.

If you are a content creator, the possibilities are endless. But launching a business requires a different mindset than creating content. According to Linktree’s 2022 Creator Report, most creators are at the semi-professional level, with 66% of creators considering themselves part-time.

Here’s how your content creation skills can grow beyond a passion project and into a profitable enterprise.

Think like a producer

Let’s face it. Scrolling aimlessly on social media is not a productivity tool when you want to focus on growing your business. In fact, a way to make more use of your time as a content creator is to leverage its power in an intentional way. Avoid spending tons of hours every week creating or scrolling, and get back to more important activities. Put a system in place that works for you.

Define your audience, so connecting with them can be more of a walk in the park than a disconnect.

Develop a sustainable content creation productivity system that can include outsourcing tools, content calendars, goal-setting, and repurposing content.

Tap into like-minded creators’ profiles and engage with their audience

Learn the mindset of an entrepreneur

Understanding some key entrepreneurial skills and traits is important when learning how to think and act like an entrepreneur. Don’t just talk the talk. Own your work. It’s not easy if you’re just getting your feet wet, but the time can be worth it. Among some of the most essential entrepreneurial mindset characteristics include:

Practicing decisiveness. It not only builds confidence for you but for your brand as it can potentially face challenges on any given day.

A growth-oriented mindset helps you understand and create your own definition of success.

If you’re too comfortable being independent, try collaborating with other creators possibly in the same niche. See where the magic can lead you.

Build and grow a magnetic personal brand

As a soloprenuer, there is more power in your personal brand than you might know. There are many content creators who only create content. So how do you stand out from the competitive landscape and achieve growth? Bring your authentic self to the table and maintain a level consistency that can potentially score points with establishing credibility, attracting clients, and differentiating yourself in the market.

With your audience in mind, deliver on a valuable offer via content that they can benefit from directly.

Give your audience some insight into who you are behind the brand and the creative process.

Interact with followers beyond your customer base, respond to social media comments, and send special thank-you notes to customers who leave positive reviews.

Monetize your know-how, talents, and offerings

Influencers can get paid and so can you. In fact, content creators can earn over $50,000 a year and brand sponsorships remains most creators’ No. 1 revenue stream in 2023. But many creators are now branching out from promoting brands to developing brands of their own. So learn how to monetize your work. This can help you build a career with a steady income from your content creation.

From webinars to how-to-guides and ebooks, teach what you know to an open minded audience who aspire to create.

Offer subscriptions for eager audience members who would prefer exclusive, ad-free or ongoing content.

If you are planning to create content around a specific topic, participate in affiliate marketing so you can earn money for recommending products or services.

