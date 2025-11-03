Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn ‘A Temple For The Neo-Soul King’: D’Angelo Tribute Unveiled At National Museum Of African American Music The tribute was unveiled the same day D’Angelo was laid to rest at a private funeral held at St. Paul's Baptist Church in Henrico, Virginia.







D’Angelo’s imprint on music will be acknowledged and celebrated through a new tribute at the National Museum of African American Music. On Nov. 1, the museum unveiled a new display honoring the life and musical legacy of D’Angelo, who died Oct. 14 at age 51 from pancreatic cancer.

The exhibit features personal photos and a plaque from the singer’s debut album.

“A Temple for the Neo-Soul King 🕊️Today, with profound honor and reverence, we unveil our exclusive Donor Display celebrating a Neo-Soul legend whose imprint on our hearts and culture will live forever,” the museum wrote in a Facebook announcement.

“A heartfelt thank you to our board member and dear friend to D’Angelo, Dyana Williams, for gifting us with these beautiful pieces from her personal collection. This is love made visible.”

The tribute was unveiled the same day D’Angelo, born Michael Eugene Archer, was laid to rest at a private funeral held at St. Paul’s Baptist Church in Henrico, Virginia.

A program shared online showed that Bishop Ralland V. Robinson led the service and delivered the eulogy for the Grammy-winning singer of “Untitled (How Does It Feel),” while Pastor Jamal Bryant offered a special video message. Musical performances included Stevie Wonder, harpist Brandee Younger, and D’Angelo’s former bands The Soultronics and The Vanguard.

Bill McGee shared the program from D’Angelo’s funeral that took place earlier today in Henrico, VA



The veteran jazz musician and educator was a mentor of the late singer when he was young pic.twitter.com/lrRocrbJYp — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 2, 2025

The program included a message from the late singer’s family.

“We wish to express our profound gratitude for the overwhelming outpouring of support…Through music, love, and light, Michael D’Angelo’s spirit will shine forever,” the statement read.

Family, friends, and community members gathered for the service, joined by several musicians, including D’Angelo’s longtime bodyguard Scott Parker, Grammy-winning artist Jon Batiste, and Questlove and John Mayer, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Community member Latisha Dodson and friend Nikiya Ellis-Chavis said attending felt like supporting family at a service for a fellow Richmonder.

“I look at it differently. He’s free from whatever affliction that was causing him pain, and so this is a celebration,” Dodson said. “He’s an ancestor now, so we’re just going to celebrate him.”

