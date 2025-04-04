Arts and Culture by Stacy Jackson Haitian Author’s Decade-Long Odyssey Uncovers The Nation’s Triumphant, Tragic Past In 5-Book Series Research for Bayard's "Triumph to Tragedy" five-book saga traces back to a Haitian ancestor from 1689 and explores Haiti from 1771 to 1845.







Before gaining its independence, Haiti was known as Saint-Domingue, a French colony that was the leading exporter of sugar and coffee in the 18th century.

“The richest colony in the world, richer than the United States at the time, was run by a Black guy who was an ex-slave,” said Haitian author Daniel J.D. Bayard. “Explain that!”

Exploring the era from 1771 to 1845, Bayard’s five-book narrative, Triumph to Tragedy, does just that. Curious to know what really went on in the 1700s, Bayard began his decade-long research process in search of his family roots. During the Jean Price-Mars Cultural Organization’s “Salon du Livre Haïtien de Miami,” Bayard shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE how he traced back to his first ancestor, Philippe Bayard, born in 1689 in Lille, France, who arrived in Saint-Domingue as a young boy in 1710.

Book One: Intrigue-Romance-Betrayal And The Haitian Revolution 1771-1793 begins the journey of two lovers, Jean Baptiste Bayard and Marie Jasmine, navigating their lives through the first slave uprising of 1791. “There were Black soldiers from the colony that actually fought in the American Revolution,” said Bayard, whose ancestor was one of those soldiers. “America had a huge problem because it didn’t have enough sailors. So, guess who they were hiring? Ex-slaves. Imagine young Black boys pulling into Charleston, South Carolina, or Savannah, Georgia, with money in their pockets, talking to the slaves working the dock. Slave owners were petrified because they didn’t want their slaves to revolt like Haiti.” In Triumph to Tragedy, readers will discover how Haitian generals, soldiers, businessmen, and property owners outmaneuvered some of the most powerful armies in the world.

Book Two: The Rise of Toussaint Louverture 1793-1799 continues the saga, introducing Haitian hero Toussaint Louverture, the first-born son of a West African prince. Louverture became Governor-General of Saint-Domingue and led France in its defeat of the Spanish Colonial Army. Bayard described Louverture as “one of the most outstanding individuals in the world” who established military and political control over the colony and dominated his rivals.

In Book Three: The Fall of Toussaint and Rise of Dessalines 1799-1804, readers approach the takeover of Jean-Jacques Dessalines after Toussaint was arrested and murdered in France as Napoleon Bonaparte urged to re-enslave the island. However, according to Bayard, if Bonaparte were “smart, he would have worked with Toussaint who was running a very good colony at the time, but instead he wanted to replace him with a white government.” Book three leads into the Haitian Civil War, the defeat of Napoleon Bonaparte, and the birth of Haiti’s Republic in 1804.

By Book Four: The Clash of Pétion and Christophe 1804-1820, readers will explore a new era for the new country of Ayiti. As Commander of the Revolutionary Army, Dessalines assembled 40,000 men and women to defeat Napoleon’s French Army. He was joined by Christophe and General Alexandre Pétion. Readers will follow the main characters of Triumph to Tragedy as they face the aftermath of liberation. When Dessalines was assassinated, Christophe sought ultimate rule, with the roadblock of the Senate enforced by Pétion. “I didn’t know what exact conversations the characters were having, but I did a lot of research on their personalities,” Bayard said.

Triumph to Tragedy emphasizes the foods, culture, families, and powerful women of Haiti like Suzanne Simone Louverture, Marie-Claire Heureuse Dessalines, Marie-Louise Christophe, and Marie-Madeleine “Joute” Lachenais. To best portray the books’ contents, Bayard chose the paintings of longtime friend and Haitian artist Carl Craig. Describing his art style as symbolic expressionism, Craig’s cover designs merge complexity and simplicity to celebrate the people of Haiti. “Since we started on this project, I’ve been totally consumed by this work because I believe what he’s offering are not only facts and history, but also his family story,” Craig told BE. Lunches with Bayard spanned several hours to discuss stories in the books. “We both realize there’s an importance for the story of Haiti to be told. He brought out things that other historians have failed to bring forth,” said Craig.

The March 29 book fair marked the first time the North Miami Public Library hosted the Jean Price-Mars Cultural Organization’s event at its Miami location. Bayard was among several Haitian authors featured at the event, including filmmaker and philanthropist Langlichmie Normile, playwright and arts advocate Jean Mapou, novelist Kettly Mars, and writer Lyonel Gertes.

Bayard and Craig are scheduled to appear in La Romana, Dominican Republic, at the Casa de Campo resort for the Oct. 3 release of Book Five, which covers the years 1820-1845. Readers will continue through the saga as Haiti took over the Dominican Republic from 1822-1844, uncovering surprising details of the Dominican War of Independence against Haiti. Explore character visuals, purchase the books, and find out more about Haiti’s history online.

RELATED CONTENT: Caribbean Outrage Erupts As Trump’s U.S. Travel Ban Threatens Families And Diplomacy

