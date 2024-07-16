by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Former Vibe Editor Reveals Death Threats By Diddy Over 1997 Cover Dispute The incident shared deeper insights on the unchecked power Diddy had.









Vibe magazine’s former editor recently revealed how a 1997 cover dispute with Sean “Diddy” Combs led to threats on her life. Her recount further exposed Diddy’s terror over the industry.

In a personal essay for the New York Times, Danyel Smith recalled the tense moment where a refusal of Combs’ request revealed his darker side. The story shed light on his alarming reign over the music industry, leading to years of his abusive nature.

The modern-day reckoning of Combs continues, with lawsuits, accusations, and FBI investigations now swarming the media mogul. However, Smith offers a deeper perspective on how far Diddy would go to maintain his now-broken image.

After Combs’ shot for Vibe’s December 1997/January 1998 issue, he demanded to see the final print before it hit newsstands. Diddy alluded to the magazine needing his approval, or else he’d shut the release down.

The cover page itself hinted at Diddy’s ominous persona, with the tagline being “The Good, The Bad, and The Puffy.” Smith, however, denied the accommodation, citing their policy as the reason.

However, Combs continued to insert his will, showing up with his crew at Vibe’s offices to stop the rollout. Luckily for Smith, her team diverted his efforts by removing her from the building just in time. Unfortunately, that did not stop Combs’ pursuit, calling her the next day with death threats. Diddy went so far as to say she’d be “left dead in the trunk of her car.”

Immediately, Smith took legal action, informing her lawyer of his dangerous threats. The Hip-Hop star faxed an apology soon after.

Smith later returned to her office to find the magazine’s servers stolen, the crime sending a message to those who disobey the producer. Luckily, the cover was saved and released, thanks to a staff member who kept a personal copy. However, the lack of consequences for Diddy also validated his methods.

Smith looks back at the incident differently now, with the fatigue of bad men in power worn off. Now, she feels empowered to share her story, likely due to Combs’ other victims speaking out. The November 2023 lawsuit of his former partner, Cassie Ventura, spearheaded the effort.

“Considering this nauseating image of myself running and hiding from Combs, of people at work protecting me, made me confront other things I’d possibly repressed about that feral and fantastic time in my life,” Smith explained. “To be a powerful woman in the music industry, and in the Hip-Hop media specifically, exacted a toll I’ve resisted reckoning with.”

