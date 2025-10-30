Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn ‘Family Matters’ Darius McCrary Released From Jail, Extradited to Michigan on Felony Warrant "Family Matters" star Darius McCrary was extradited to Michigan on a felony warrant after spending nearly a month in a San Diego jail following his fugitive arrest.







Darius McCrary was released from jail following his fugitive arrest and promptly extradited to Michigan on a felony warrant.

Family Matters star Darius McCrary was released from a San Diego jail on Oct. 29 after being arrested on Oct. 5 at the U.S.-Mexico border on an out-of-state felony warrant, People reports. Following his release, McCrary was extradited from California to Michigan to face the outstanding charges.

McCrary spent nearly a month in a San Diego jail after a judge denied him bail while he awaited transfer to Michigan authorities. The warrant for his arrest was issued after he allegedly missed a court appearance related to unpaid child support.

Reports conflicted over the reason for McCrary’s trip to Mexico. Prosecutors initially claimed the actor’s agent said he was in Tijuana looking at real estate when he was detained by Border Patrol while reentering the U.S. However, McCrary’s public defender, appointed after he first sought to represent himself, stated he had traveled there to assist a charity that builds homes.

Prosecutors contended that McCrary was a flight risk, noting this was his third arrest on the same charges, with prior detentions in 2015 and 2023. In 2023, he was extradited from Los Angeles to Michigan. The judge sided with prosecutors, labeling the actor a flight risk.

Following his Oct. 15 court appearance, where he chose to represent himself and reportedly appeared confused, McCrary’s representative, Ann Barlow, said the actor was not a flight risk and had no ties to Tijuana. She claimed that the Next Day Air star accidentally crossed into Mexico due to “a mix-up about where to meet his partner for the Esperanza program,” where he volunteered to build homes for unhoused individuals.

After the court appearance, the judge appointed McCrary a public defender, stating that the actor “is unable to understand and appreciate the legalities of these proceedings.”

