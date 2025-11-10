Commanders’ Daron Payne Suspended One Game For Hitting Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne has been suspended for a game after he hit the Detroit Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown in the head after the Lions scored a touchdown, the NFL announced.

The act, which led to Payne being ejected from the game, took place in the second quarter of the Lions’ decisive 44-22 victory on Nov. 9.

“During the second quarter, Payne was disqualified for striking Detroit’s Amon-Ra St. Brown, a violation of Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1, which applies to ‘any act which is contrary to the general understood principles of sportsmanship,’ including ‘throwing a punch or a forearm,’ and Rule 12, Section 2, Article 14(d), which prohibits ‘striking, swinging at, or clubbing the head or neck of an opponent with the wrist(s), arm(s), elbow(s), or hand(s),” the league said in a statement.

Payne can to return to the field on Nov. 17, after the Commanders’ next game against the Miami Dolphins in Madrid. Payne may appeal the suspension.

St. Brown was walking toward the sidelines when Payne turned around and punched him in the (helmeted) face after Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs rushed 13 yards to score a touchdown, extending the Lions’ lead to 17 points.

#Commanders DL Daron Payne has been EJECTED. He randomly punched Amon-Ra St. Brown after the play: pic.twitter.com/gnEqgYtCCR — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) November 9, 2025

After the infraction, the Lions kicked a two-point conversion to make it 22-3, but the Commanders’ Javon Kinlaw received a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after he made contact with an official on the field.

While the Lions look to be on a playoff push, the Commanders are spiraling. The team lost their fourth straight game, all of which have been by at least 20 points.

Last season, the Commanders were 12-5 and made the playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season. They’ve already lost more games this year than they did all of last season.

