Darryl Strawberry Back At 100% After Recent Heart Attack

Former New York Mets baseball player Darryl Strawberry suffered a heart attack March 11. The next day, he celebrated his 62nd birthday at St. Joseph West in Lake St. Louis, Missouri.

Thankfully, the former All-Star outfielder and World Series champ has had better days. He told TMZ that he is back at 100%.

Strawberry is in New York City, where the Mets will retire his number 18 on June 1. The cameras caught him out and about. “My heart was pumping at 40 percent,” Strawberry said. “So, there was a lot going on. There was not a lot of blood flowing through my heart at that particular time.”

In January, the Mets announced that Strawberry and his teammate and good friend, Dwight Gooden, would have their numbers retired at the Mets’ home stadium, Citi Field. Gooden’s ceremony took place April 14.

Like Strawberry, Gooden’s early promise was ravaged due to personal issues, including drug abuse. During their time in New York, the supremely talented pair led the Mets to a world championship in 1986.

“We had an opportunity to be young players and come up through the farm system, develop and become the type of players that we were … in the city that is very tough to play in,” Strawberry said when the Mets made the announcement. “I’m so glad that we had an opportunity to play in New York City in the National League at Shea Stadium. I wouldn’t trade it in for anything. To be able to have this honor. Your number is going to be retired, and that’s forever; it’s bigger than going into the [Baseball] Hall of Fame.”

Strawberry will be the 10th Met to have his number retired, joining Gooden, Willie Mays, Keith Hernandez, Jerry Koosman, Mike Piazza, Jackie Robinson (whose number 42 was retired by every MLB franchise), Tom Seaver, Gil Hodges, and Casey Stengel.